Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Launches 28 New Starlink Satellites as Falcon 9 Hits Another Milestone

SpaceX launched 28 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg using a Falcon 9 rocket, completing its 156th Falcon 9 mission of 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 December 2025 23:00 IST
SpaceX Launches 28 New Starlink Satellites as Falcon 9 Hits Another Milestone

Photo Credit: SpaceX

The Falcon 9's first stage landed safely on a ship at sea on Dec. 4, 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Falcon 9 launches 28 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg
  • Booster lands on drone ship after its fourth flight
  • Starlink constellation continues rapid global expansion
Advertisement

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Thursday, 4 December 2025, SpaceX sent up 28 Starlink satellites to orbit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. The Falcon 9 rocket launched at 12:42 pm Pacific Standard Time (20:42 GMT) and its first stage was recovered at 8.5 minutes after liftoff, landing on the drone ship called Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean. The booster was on its fourth flight. This was the 156th Falcon 9 mission of the year 2025 by ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌SpaceX.

Launch details

According to the U.S. Space Force, the Starlink 11-25 mission “deployed 28 satellites supporting SpaceX's global broadband constellation”. These were carried by the Falcon 9's upper stage to low Earth orbit, where they will be released roughly an hour after launch. The reusable first stage returned 8.5 minutes after liftoff, landing on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You – its fourth flight – demonstrating the booster's reusability.

Starlink is a SpaceX endeavour to offer low-cost broadband internationally, particularly to distant and underserved regions. There are now thousands of satellites in the constellation - it has already launched approximately 9,000 satellites into orbit, and SpaceX is authorised to launch tens of thousands more (up to an estimated 42,000).

It is hoped that it can shoot internet with high speed across the globe, though some astronomers are worried that the trained satellites can be observed in the sky, and will pose a threat of collisions in space.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Falcon 9, satellite, science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Misaligned Exoplanet Is Challenging How We Think Solar Systems Form
Best Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers of 2025: Apple Watch Series 11, Google Pixel Watch 4, Huawei Band 10 and More

Related Stories

SpaceX Launches 28 New Starlink Satellites as Falcon 9 Hits Another Milestone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ACT Fibernet Launches New Broadband Plans With Free OTT Subscriptions
  2. Best Smartphones of 2025
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Will Launch in India Soon via This E-Commerce Platform
  4. OnePlus 15R Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of India Launch
  5. Cloudflare Is Down Again For the Second Time in Weeks: See Affected Sites
  6. Motorola Edge 70 With Pantone's 2026 Colour, Swarovski Crystals Launched
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Goes on Sale in India at This Price
  8. Polar Loop Screen-Free Fitness Tracker Launched in India at This Price
  9. Dhoolpet Police Station Arrives on OTT: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Ethan Hunt's Final 'Mission Impossible' Quest Now Out on OTT
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches 28 New Starlink Satellites as Falcon 9 Hits Another Milestone
  2. Misaligned Exoplanet Is Challenging How We Think Solar Systems Form
  3. Indian Dance Mudras May Revolutionise Robotic Hand Control, UMBC Study Shows
  4. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Now Streaming Online: Watch Ethan Hunt's Final Quest on This OTT Platform
  5. New Telescope Data Deepens the Mystery of How Fast the Universe Is Expanding
  6. Mammootty's Kalamkaval Reportedly Gets an OTT Partner: When, Where to Watch the Film Online?
  7. Astronomers Spot Galaxies Moving in Sync Across a 50-Million-Light-Year Stretch
  8. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased: Titled 'Scorched Earth', Know When, Where to Watch Online
  9. OpenAI, Jony Ive Lose Appeal on ‘io’ Brand as Court Upholds Decision
  10. Samsung Leads Market, Xiaomi Climbs to Third Position as India Tablet Shipments Decline 19.7 Percent in Q3 2025: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »