World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is exploring the tokenisation of real estate, according to details shared by WLFI Co-Founder Eric Trump. In an interview with CoinDesk TV, Trump confirmed that the project would use WLFI technology and the firm's USD1 stablecoin. Under the initiative, micro-shares in well-known properties could be made available to retail investors, with prices starting at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 87,900). Investors might also receive property-linked benefits such as hotel perks or exclusive access.

Fractional Property Ownership Could Transform Real Estate Access

Contrary to traditional bank financing, the tokenisation model transforms traditional assets into digital tokens that can be exchanged on a blockchain. Eric Trump suggested the approach allows users to access real estate investment without institutional backing, making ownership more democratic. WLFI plans to integrate this initiative into its broader payments and retail infrastructure.

“About one specific building that I'm working on right now, we are tokenising it,” Eric Trump said in the interview with CoinDesk TV. Zach Witkoff, WLFI co-founder, had earlier discussed bringing the Trump real estate portfolio on-chain at Token2049 in Singapore.

Despite the promising concept, critics highlight the Trump family's centralised control, with approximately 60 percent of WLFI ownership and 75 percent of net revenues from token sales. Governance tokens are still non-tradable, and recent alliances, like the $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 13,200 crore) agreement with ALT5 Sigma, are an example of how the Trump crypto empire and traditional corporate finance intersect.

WLFI, the governance token of World Liberty Financial, was recently listed on Binance with trading pairs WLFI/USDT and WLFI/USDC, carrying a “Seed Tag” warning that highlights its high-risk nature. Around 70 percent of the token supply is reportedly controlled by insiders, prompting debate about the project's liquidity and governance structure. Despite these concerns, WLFI remains central to the platform's aim of merging traditional finance with blockchain technology.

If successful, the project could modernise property investing, broadening access for retail participants while maintaining family control. For the Trump brand, tokenisation signals a move towards integrating Web3 technology into mainstream real estate investment.

