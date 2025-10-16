Technology News
English Edition

World Liberty Financial Explores Real Estate Tokenisation Using USD1 Stablecoin

Trump family explores blockchain-based fractional property ownership for retail investors with WLFI USD1 stablecoin.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 19:02 IST
World Liberty Financial Explores Real Estate Tokenisation Using USD1 Stablecoin

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Bruno Aguirre

WLFI aims to merge real estate and blockchain by enabling tokenised property investments for retail users

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Micro-shares start at $1,000 for high-profile properties
  • WLFI USD1 stablecoin powers tokenised real estate
  • Trump family retains centralised control of platform
Advertisement

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is exploring the tokenisation of real estate, according to details shared by WLFI Co-Founder Eric Trump. In an interview with CoinDesk TV, Trump confirmed that the project would use WLFI technology and the firm's USD1 stablecoin. Under the initiative, micro-shares in well-known properties could be made available to retail investors, with prices starting at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 87,900). Investors might also receive property-linked benefits such as hotel perks or exclusive access.

Fractional Property Ownership Could Transform Real Estate Access

Contrary to traditional bank financing, the tokenisation model transforms traditional assets into digital tokens that can be exchanged on a blockchain. Eric Trump suggested the approach allows users to access real estate investment without institutional backing, making ownership more democratic. WLFI plans to integrate this initiative into its broader payments and retail infrastructure. 

“About one specific building that I'm working on right now, we are tokenising it,” Eric Trump said in the interview with CoinDesk TV. Zach Witkoff, WLFI co-founder, had earlier discussed bringing the Trump real estate portfolio on-chain at Token2049 in Singapore.

Despite the promising concept, critics highlight the Trump family's centralised control, with approximately 60 percent of WLFI ownership and 75 percent of net revenues from token sales. Governance tokens are still non-tradable, and recent alliances, like the $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 13,200 crore) agreement with ALT5 Sigma, are an example of how the Trump crypto empire and traditional corporate finance intersect. 

WLFI, the governance token of World Liberty Financial, was recently listed on Binance with trading pairs WLFI/USDT and WLFI/USDC, carrying a “Seed Tag” warning that highlights its high-risk nature. Around 70 percent of the token supply is reportedly controlled by insiders, prompting debate about the project's liquidity and governance structure. Despite these concerns, WLFI remains central to the platform's aim of merging traditional finance with blockchain technology.

If successful, the project could modernise property investing, broadening access for retail participants while maintaining family control. For the Trump brand, tokenisation signals a move towards integrating Web3 technology into mainstream real estate investment. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: World Liberty Financial, Eric Trump, crypto adoption
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Anthropic Releases Claude Haiku 4.5 as a Fast and Cost-Effective AI Model

Related Stories

World Liberty Financial Explores Real Estate Tokenisation Using USD1 Stablecoin
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price and Features Leaked
  2. OnePlus 15 Launch Details Likely to Be Announced on October 17
  3. Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC: See Price
  4. Honor's Robot Phone With a Pop-Up Camera Will Debut at MWC 2026
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Colourways Revealed; Realme GT 8 to Run on This Chipset
  6. Oppo Watch S With Temperature Monitoring Launched at This Price
  7. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 for Vivo and iQOO Handsets Globally
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Black Colourway Leaked via Case Maker
  9. Google Offers Up to 2TB of Storage Across Gmail and Photos for Rs. 11
  10. Honor Launches MagicOS 10: Here's When Your Device Will Get the Update
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches 21 Satellites With Second Falcon 9 Launch Of The Year
  2. Bridgerton Season 4 To Begin Streaming on Netflix in 2026: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Black Colourway Leaked via Case Manufacturer
  4. NASA Plans To Deorbit The ISS By 2030, to Transition to Private Space Stations
  5. Meta Inks Multi-Year Partnership With Arm to Help Scale Future Meta AI Features and Models
  6. Anand Deverakonda’s Takshakudu Set for OTT Release on Netflix: All You Need to Know
  7. World Liberty Financial Explores Real Estate Tokenisation Using USD1 Stablecoin
  8. Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras: Price, Features
  9. Anthropic Releases Claude Haiku 4.5 as a Fast and Cost-Effective AI Model
  10. Oppo Watch S Launched With Temperature Monitoring, 16-Channel SpO2 Sensor: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »