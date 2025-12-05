Technology News
English Edition

Indian Dance Mudras May Revolutionise Robotic Hand Control, UMBC Study Shows

A UMBC study reveals that classical Indian dance mudras provide robots with more versatile motion patterns than natural human grasps.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 December 2025 22:02 IST
Indian Dance Mudras May Revolutionise Robotic Hand Control, UMBC Study Shows

Photo Credit: Brad Ziegler/UMBC

Ashwathi Menon, UMBC Indian fusion team co-captain, demos lab technology

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Dance mudras offer robots richer, more flexible motion synergies
  • Mudra-based patterns outperform natural grasps in ASL reconstruction
  • Findings boost future assistive, service and prosthetic robotics
Advertisement

Researchers are turning to classical Indian dance to teach robots how to use their hands with greater dexterity. A new study from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) shows that the structured hand-gestures, or mudras, found in traditions such as Bharatanatyam can provide robots with a richer and more adaptable movement “alphabet” than those derived solely from natural human grasps. The findings suggest that artistic movement systems may unlock new pathways for robotic precision.

Dance-Derived Synergies for Robotic Dexterity

According to the study, the researchers analysed a set of everyday human grasps and compared them with 30 classical mudras, breaking each into underlying motion patterns known as synergies. While both sets could be reduced to six core synergies, the mudra-based combinations proved far more versatile.

The dance-derived synergies performed better than those produced by routine grasps when tested on reconstructing hand shapes from American Sign Language, suggesting a wider expressive range. Scientists argue that this reflects how classical dance codifies movement in a systematic, “super-human” form, offering robots more nuanced control templates.

Expanding Applications for Human–Robot Interaction

The group is currently endeavouring to design these synergies into robotic hands and humanoid systems instructions. The possible uses will be assistive robots that can perform delicate household operations, service robots that may demand expressive motions, and better control of the prosthetic hands.

The strategy can also endorse the rehabilitation devices based on gesture recognition. The researchers are ultimately hoping that with the combination of engineering and the systems of artistic knowledge, one day the robots will be able to handle the finely-tuned movements of the hands, small things and even read the signs with more fluidity and cultural relevance.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Robotics, AI, prosthetics, Robots, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best Smartphones of 2025: From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Vivo X300 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro and more
Google’s Year in Search 2025: Top Trending Topics in India—From Gemini to Squid Games

Related Stories

Indian Dance Mudras May Revolutionise Robotic Hand Control, UMBC Study Shows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ACT Fibernet Launches New Broadband Plans With Free OTT Subscriptions
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Will Launch in India Soon via This E-Commerce Platform
  3. Dhoolpet Police Station Arrives on OTT: Everything You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus 15R Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of India Launch
  5. Cloudflare Is Down Again For the Second Time in Weeks: See Affected Sites
  6. Motorola Edge 70 With Pantone's 2026 Colour, Swarovski Crystals Launched
  7. Poco C85 5G Display Features Confirmed Days Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Realme P4x 5G Review
  9. Best Smartphones of 2025
  10. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Goes on Sale in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Misaligned Exoplanet Is Challenging How We Think Solar Systems Form
  2. Indian Dance Mudras May Revolutionise Robotic Hand Control, UMBC Study Shows
  3. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Now Streaming Online: Watch Ethan Hunt's Final Quest on This OTT Platform
  4. New Telescope Data Deepens the Mystery of How Fast the Universe Is Expanding
  5. Mammootty's Kalamkaval Reportedly Gets an OTT Partner: When, Where to Watch the Film Online?
  6. Astronomers Spot Galaxies Moving in Sync Across a 50-Million-Light-Year Stretch
  7. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased: Titled 'Scorched Earth', Know When, Where to Watch Online
  8. OpenAI, Jony Ive Lose Appeal on ‘io’ Brand as Court Upholds Decision
  9. Samsung Leads Market, Xiaomi Climbs to Third Position as India Tablet Shipments Decline 19.7 Percent in Q3 2025: IDC
  10. Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Details: When, Where to Watch Tamil-Language Crime Thriller Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »