Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has faced multiple delays. While Rockstar Games, the GTA 6 developer, has been dropping teasers of its upcoming open-world game, showing various cut scenes, teasing the storyline, the company is seemingly ironing out some wrinkles to avoid a Cyberpunk 2077-like disaster. The last GTA instalment, Grand Theft Auto V, was released back in 2013, meaning it's been over 13 years since it was available to gamers. With GTA 6 now scheduled to release on November 19, 2026, the video game is still alive in public discourse, becoming a part of the meme culture. If not further delayed, its official release for consoles is less than a year away. Unfortunately, its PC release timeline is yet to be revealed by Rockstar Games.

While console owners do not have an option, PC users might want to start checking system requirements and whether it meets the same. Here we have put together the expected minimum and recommended specifications, along with the file size you might need to run the game on your PC. Please note that these are speculative requirements, and you might want to visit the Rockstar Games website to verify these details once GTA 6 has been released.

GTA 6 Minimum System Requirements (Anticipated)

OS: Windows 11 CPU: Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700x processor GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT with 8GB of Video RAM RAM: 16GB dual-channel RAM DirectX: Version 12

GTA 6 Recommended System Requirements (Anticipated)

OS: Windows 11 CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 5 5900X processor GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT GPU with 16GB of Video RAM RAM: 32GB dual-channel RAM DirectX: Version 12

GTA 6 Download and Installation Size (Anticipated)

GTA 6 is speculated to have a download size ranging from 150GB to 200GB on PC. However, after installation, it might occupy more than 200GB of storage on your system. You might need to install a solid-state drive (SSD) instead of a hard disk drive (HDD), which supports faster transfer speeds. Due to the increasing trend of game developers not offering HDD support for AAA titles, GTA 6 is also speculated to not release with the same.

GTA 6 Supported Platforms (Anticipated)

Rockstar Games is expected to release GTA 6 to Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series S and Series X consoles. However, its availability on PC is yet to be confirmed.

FAQs

1. How to check if my PC can run GTA 6?

You will have to wait for Rockstar Games to update its website with the GTA 6 system requirements, or you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for GTA 6 coverage, including PC compatibility.

2. Do I need to upgrade my PC to run GTA 6?

You will have to cross-check your current system specifications to know if you need to upgrade your PC, but you will only be able to do so when Rockstar reveals the official GTA 6 system specifications.

3. How much space do I need to install GTA 6 on my PC?

GTA 6 is expected to occupy more than 200GB of storage on your PC, and you will (most probably) require SSD storage so that the game can be loaded quickly.

4. When will GTA 6 be released on PC?

Rockstar Games has yet to confirm GTA 6's availability on PC. However, it will be launched for select consoles on November 19. There's no word from the developer on when GTA 6 will launch for PC, so you may have to wait for a while before this information is revealed.