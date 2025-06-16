Bitcoin reflected modest price gains on Monday, June 16, hinting at a slight recovery over the weekend across both national and international exchanges. On global platforms, the world's most expensive cryptocurrency edged up by less than one percent to reach $106,645 (roughly Rs. 91.7 lakh). Meanwhile, on Indian exchanges, Bitcoin saw a slightly sharper rise of over one percent, trading at $108,450 (around Rs. 93.3 lakh). Bitcoin's market dominance currently stands at 63.8 percent, reinforcing its stronghold in the crypto sector.

"The crypto market is finding stability after recent volatility triggered by geopolitical tensions. Bitcoin is holding its ground above $105,000 (roughly Rs. 90.3 lakh), even as global uncertainty lingers. Technical patterns like the golden cross are being closely watched, with optimism that this could signal a potential surge ahead," Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

Ether saw a price hike of 2.18 percent to trade at $2,606 (roughly Rs. 2.24 lakh) on global exchanges. Meanwhile, on Indian platforms like CoinSwitch and Giottus among others, ETH reflected a price hike of around 1.6 percent, bringing its price to $2,632 (roughly Rs. 2.26 lakh).

"Ethereum has shown resilience. Analysts from NYDIG highlighted the current low-volatility 'summer lull' as a strategic setup, pointing to upcoming catalysts like the SEC's GDLC decision, tariff suspension expiry, and industry working group outcomes as prime targets for positioning. The market remains in a cautious build-up phase, awaiting clear macro or regulatory triggers to break this seasonal equilibrium," said the CoinSwitch Markets Desk.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed a mority of altcoins trading in profits on Monday.

These include Ripple, Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Stellar.

Polkadot, Uniswap, Near Protocol, Polygon, Cosmos, and Floki Inu also clocked profits.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 0.95 percent in the last 24 hours to claim the valuation of $3.31 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,84,89,534 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

"On-chain data shows stable exchange net flows, suggesting strong investor sentiment, with no intent to sell," Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Tether, Dogecoin, Tron, Shiba Inu, and Litecoin registered losses on Monday.

Monero, Cronos, Zcash, and Ardor also logged price dips.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.