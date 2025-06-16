Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Edges Past $106,000 in Modest Recovery; Altcoins See Gains

Bitcoin is trading at $106,645 (roughly Rs. 91.7 lakh) on international exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar | Updated: 16 June 2025 15:16 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Edges Past $106,000 in Modest Recovery; Altcoins See Gains

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The valuation of the crypto sector stands at $3.31 trillion

Highlights
  • Iota, Elrond saw gains
  • Litecoin, Cronos registered losses
  • Braintrust, Cartesi also logged small profits
Advertisement

Bitcoin reflected modest price gains on Monday, June 16, hinting at a slight recovery over the weekend across both national and international exchanges. On global platforms, the world's most expensive cryptocurrency edged up by less than one percent to reach $106,645 (roughly Rs. 91.7 lakh). Meanwhile, on Indian exchanges, Bitcoin saw a slightly sharper rise of over one percent, trading at $108,450 (around Rs. 93.3 lakh). Bitcoin's market dominance currently stands at 63.8 percent, reinforcing its stronghold in the crypto sector.

"The crypto market is finding stability after recent volatility triggered by geopolitical tensions. Bitcoin is holding its ground above $105,000 (roughly Rs. 90.3 lakh), even as global uncertainty lingers. Technical patterns like the golden cross are being closely watched, with optimism that this could signal a potential surge ahead," Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

Ether saw a price hike of 2.18 percent to trade at $2,606 (roughly Rs. 2.24 lakh) on global exchanges. Meanwhile, on Indian platforms like CoinSwitch and Giottus among others, ETH reflected a price hike of around 1.6 percent, bringing its price to $2,632 (roughly Rs. 2.26 lakh).

"Ethereum has shown resilience. Analysts from NYDIG highlighted the current low-volatility 'summer lull' as a strategic setup, pointing to upcoming catalysts like the SEC's GDLC decision, tariff suspension expiry, and industry working group outcomes as prime targets for positioning. The market remains in a cautious build-up phase, awaiting clear macro or regulatory triggers to break this seasonal equilibrium," said the CoinSwitch Markets Desk.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed a mority of altcoins trading in profits on Monday.

These include Ripple, Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Stellar.

Polkadot, Uniswap, Near Protocol, Polygon, Cosmos, and Floki Inu also clocked profits.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 0.95 percent in the last 24 hours to claim the valuation of $3.31 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,84,89,534 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

"On-chain data shows stable exchange net flows, suggesting strong investor sentiment, with no intent to sell," Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Tether, Dogecoin, Tron, Shiba Inu, and Litecoin registered losses on Monday.

Monero, Cronos, Zcash, and Ardor also logged price dips.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Nintendo Switch 2 Sets All-Time Launch Week Sales Record in the US, Beating Sony's PS4
Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro Launch Date, Key Specifications Including XRING O1 Chip Revealed

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Edges Past $106,000 in Modest Recovery; Altcoins See Gains
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design Revealed
  2. OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 to Launch in India on This Day
  3. Boat SmartRing Active Plus Launched in India: Check Price, Features
  4. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  5. Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Date, Price Range and Key Features Revealed
  6. Poco F7 Launch Date, Price in India, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  7. Bitcoin Stabilises Around $106,600; Altcoins See Gain
  8. You Can Now Listen to Search Results as a Podcast-Style AI Conversation
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco F7 Launch Date and Price in India Leaked; Design, Key Features Tipped Again
  2. Vivo X200 FE Confirmed to Launch Soon in Global Markets; Pre-Reservations Begin
  3. OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Buds 4 India Launch Date Set for July 8; Key Features, Availability Revealed
  4. Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro Launch Date, Key Specifications Including XRING O1 Chip Revealed
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Edges Past $106,000 in Modest Recovery; Altcoins See Gains
  6. Apple to Ship 2.8 Million iPhone Units in India in Q2 2025 Despite Seasonal Slowdown, Heat Wave: Report
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Sets All-Time Launch Week Sales Record in the US, Beating Sony's PS4
  8. Elon Musk's X Sees Partial Recovery After Outage Hits US Users, Downdetector Shows
  9. Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Date Set for June 23; Price Range, Key Features Revealed
  10. Google Tests AI-Powered Audio Overviews in Search Results for Certain Queries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »