Bitcoin Fails to Reclaim $75,000 as Broader Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Weak

Bitcoin traded at Rs. 68.8 lakh on Thursday as cryptocurrency markets continued to show weakness, with investors remaining cautious about monetary policy expectations and uncertain institutional demand. Ethereum (ETH) was priced at Rs. 1.91 lakh, while major altcoins moved in mixed directions. Market participants said Bitcoin's inability to sustain a recovery above $74,000 (roughly Rs. 69.3 lakh) reflected fragile market sentiment. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $73,800 (roughly Rs. 69.2 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $2,065 (roughly Rs. 1.93 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 1.1 percent in the 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Analysts said stronger US equities and lower market volatility provided some support, but continued selling pressure and uncertainty around interest rates kept investors cautious. However, the rebound remained fragile, with Bitcoin trading below its short-term holder cost basis of $75,600 (roughly Rs. 70.8 lakh), an important level to reclaim.

Major Altcoins Record Mixed Movements as Bitcoin Struggles to Recover

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $673 (roughly Rs. 63,000), while Solana (SOL) traded at $82.88 (roughly Rs. 7,600). XRP was priced at $1.04 (roughly Rs. 97), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.066 (roughly Rs. 6.5).

Bitcoin Recovery Remains Fragile as Investors Monitor Key Price Levels

Discussing Bitcoin's price weakness, broader market sentiment and the factors influencing its near-term direction, CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Bitcoin continues to struggle below $74,000 (roughly Rs. 69.3 lakh) as persistent inflation concerns and expectations of tighter US monetary policy keep investors cautious. Recent US inflation data has strengthened expectations of a December Fed rate hike, pushing the dollar higher and reducing appetite for risk assets. Meanwhile, continued withdrawals from spot Bitcoin ETFs indicate weakening institutional demand, adding pressure to an already fragile market.”

Highlighting the broader cryptocurrency market conditions, institutional investment flows and key trading levels for Bitcoin and Ethereum, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said, “Crypto markets attempted to stabilise as stronger US equities and lower volatility offset persistent inflation, continued dollar strength and ETF withdrawals [...] Asian equities were mixed, while oil declined 0.97 percent. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $95 million (roughly Rs. 890 crore) in outflows, and Ethereum ETFs lost $1.3 million (roughly Rs. 1.22 crore). Both assets remained near key support regions despite institutional selling, suggesting spot demand absorbed part of the market pressure overnight.”

Commenting on Bitcoin's recovery attempts, institutional demand and the risks facing investors, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “The rebound remains fragile. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of around $1.58 billion (roughly Rs. 14,808 crore) across the seven completed November sessions through November 10. Hotter-than-expected US inflation has also strengthened expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate hike, adding pressure on risk assets [...] Investors should avoid chasing the rebound. Consider staggered purchases rather than deploying capital at once.”

Overall, analysts said cryptocurrency markets remain cautious as uncertain monetary policy expectations, institutional selling and fragile investor demand continue to weigh on prices. Bitcoin is struggling to reclaim $75,000 (roughly Rs. 70.3 lakh), while Ethereum and other major altcoins are showing mixed movements. Bitcoin's ability to reclaim $75,000-$76,000 (roughly Rs. 70.3 lakh-Rs. 71.2 lakh) will be important for improving its near-term outlook, while $73,000 (roughly Rs. 68.4 lakh) remains a crucial support level.