Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Fails to Reclaim $75,000 as Broader Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Weak

Bitcoin struggles to regain momentum as investors assess monetary policy signals and changing market conditions

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 12:45 IST
Bitcoin Fails to Reclaim $75,000 as Broader Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Weak

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Traxer

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices remain under pressure as market sentiment weakens

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bitcoin continues to trade below the $74,000 mark
  • Giottus identifies $75,600 as a key recovery level
  • Ethereum remains near the $2,050 price level
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded at Rs. 68.8 lakh on Thursday as cryptocurrency markets continued to show weakness, with investors remaining cautious about monetary policy expectations and uncertain institutional demand. Ethereum (ETH) was priced at Rs. 1.91 lakh, while major altcoins moved in mixed directions. Market participants said Bitcoin's inability to sustain a recovery above $74,000 (roughly Rs. 69.3 lakh) reflected fragile market sentiment. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $73,800 (roughly Rs. 69.2 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $2,065 (roughly Rs. 1.93 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 1.1 percent in the 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Analysts said stronger US equities and lower market volatility provided some support, but continued selling pressure and uncertainty around interest rates kept investors cautious. However, the rebound remained fragile, with Bitcoin trading below its short-term holder cost basis of $75,600 (roughly Rs. 70.8 lakh), an important level to reclaim. 

VoltCrypto Markets Discussion
Explore More...

Major Altcoins Record Mixed Movements as Bitcoin Struggles to Recover

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $673 (roughly Rs. 63,000), while Solana (SOL) traded at $82.88 (roughly Rs. 7,600). XRP was priced at $1.04 (roughly Rs. 97), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.066 (roughly Rs. 6.5). 

Bitcoin Recovery Remains Fragile as Investors Monitor Key Price Levels

Discussing Bitcoin's price weakness, broader market sentiment and the factors influencing its near-term direction, CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Bitcoin continues to struggle below $74,000 (roughly Rs. 69.3 lakh) as persistent inflation concerns and expectations of tighter US monetary policy keep investors cautious. Recent US inflation data has strengthened expectations of a December Fed rate hike, pushing the dollar higher and reducing appetite for risk assets. Meanwhile, continued withdrawals from spot Bitcoin ETFs indicate weakening institutional demand, adding pressure to an already fragile market.”

Highlighting the broader cryptocurrency market conditions, institutional investment flows and key trading levels for Bitcoin and Ethereum, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said, “Crypto markets attempted to stabilise as stronger US equities and lower volatility offset persistent inflation, continued dollar strength and ETF withdrawals [...] Asian equities were mixed, while oil declined 0.97 percent. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $95 million (roughly Rs. 890 crore) in outflows, and Ethereum ETFs lost $1.3 million (roughly Rs. 1.22 crore). Both assets remained near key support regions despite institutional selling, suggesting spot demand absorbed part of the market pressure overnight.”

Commenting on Bitcoin's recovery attempts, institutional demand and the risks facing investors, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “The rebound remains fragile. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of around $1.58 billion (roughly Rs. 14,808 crore) across the seven completed November sessions through November 10. Hotter-than-expected US inflation has also strengthened expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate hike, adding pressure on risk assets [...] Investors should avoid chasing the rebound. Consider staggered purchases rather than deploying capital at once.”

Overall, analysts said cryptocurrency markets remain cautious as uncertain monetary policy expectations, institutional selling and fragile investor demand continue to weigh on prices. Bitcoin is struggling to reclaim $75,000 (roughly Rs. 70.3 lakh), while Ethereum and other major altcoins are showing mixed movements. Bitcoin's ability to reclaim $75,000-$76,000 (roughly Rs. 70.3 lakh-Rs. 71.2 lakh) will be important for improving its near-term outlook, while $73,000 (roughly Rs. 68.4 lakh) remains a crucial support level.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto markets, Crypto Prices
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
iQOO 16R India Launch Seemingly Confirmed as Phone Receives Key Regulatory Certification

Related Stories

Bitcoin Fails to Reclaim $75,000 as Broader Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Weak
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Watch GT 2 India Variant Key Features, Colourways Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Xiaomi Clip and Mijia Smart Home Appliances to Launch Next Week Alongside Xiaomi 18 Pro Series
  2. ChatGPT Finances Now Available on Mac, Lets Users Track Spending, Savings and More
  3. Suiet Wallet Calls It Quits, Marking Another Exit From Sui Ecosystem
  4. Google Gemini Decisions API Debuts With Support for 1,000 Questions Per Request
  5. Redmi K100 Ultra Specifications Leak; Could Pack a 2nm Chipset and 10,000mAh Battery and More
  6. Vu Masterpiece AEye TV Series Launched in India With RGB MiniLED Displays, Dolby Atmos Support: Price, Specifications
  7. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Still in Development, Skydance Games Says After Cancellation Rumours
  8. Google Announces Gemini Intelligence for Android Auto With Proactive AI Suggestions
  9. Google Labs Launches Tabletop as an AI-Powered Collaborative Tool for Trips, Games and Group Activities
  10. Vivo X500 Series India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside Vivo Watch GT 2, Zeiss Telephoto Converter Kit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »