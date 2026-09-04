The US and the UK have collectively established an enforcement law agency to work on investigations of scam centers involved in fraudulent investments in cryptocurrency and cyber-enabled scams. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on September 3 a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, the Crown Prosecution Service of England and Wales, and the National Crime Agency in the UK. The DOJ described the agreement as the first international cooperation agreement that was aimed at disabling scam centers involved in cryptocurrency and cyber-enabled investment frauds.

Cyber-Enabled Investment Fraud Losses Have Surged In The US

The reported scams are costing Americans about $10 billion (roughly Rs. 94,490 crore) annually. Joint investigations will be conducted by investigators from both countries into similar criminals, sharing details regarding organised criminal gangs, and deciding which country's jurisdiction the case belongs to. As per the DOJ, authorities have already seen plenty of cases with common interests. It is planned to meet with private sector firms in London in the first week of October to execute the operation in person on behalf of the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Pirro stated that these agencies will cooperate in disrupting transnational organised criminal groups operating scam facilities and victimising people by using trafficked labor to run fraudulent activities. This new partnership comes after a significant increase in the number of losses due to cyber-enabled investment fraud in the US.

According to the figures provided by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center and data filed by the DOJ, the losses incurred as a result of these schemes increased by 89 percent from $4.57 billion (roughly Rs. 43,181 crore) in 2023 to $8.65 billion (roughly Rs. 81,733 crore) in 2025. Nearly 85 percent of all losses reported to the center came from cyber-related fraud. The DOJ noted that these numbers mostly consisted of victim-reported information and might greatly underestimate the losses due to the nature of fraud.

This new deal will give the two nations a formal structure for the exchange of information, working on overlapping scam centers, and determining the jurisdictions in which suspects can be prosecuted. The first disruption exercise involving the two will be held in October in London, with the participation of the private sector.

This is not the first time the two nations have come together to tackle the issue of cyber scams and fraud. In March, the US, UK, and Canadian law enforcement agencies launched a joint effort to disrupt cryptocurrency-related fraud networks. The coordinated effort was known as Operation Atlantic, whose main goal was to target organised criminal groups involved in investment scams, phishing schemes, and other forms of digital asset fraud. To curb the rising tide of cryptocurrency scams that are hitting various regions, officials have announced a plan. This involves sharing intelligence, taking enforcement actions, and launching public awareness campaigns.