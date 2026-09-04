Apple is set to host its annual launch event next week. The company is calling the event ‘Surprise and Shine'. Every year, the Cupertino-based tech giant launches the latest iPhone models. However, this year, the event is expected to be different. Rumours suggest that the company will unveil only the iPhone 18 Pro series and its first book-style foldable, along with new Apple Watch and AirPods models, while skipping the debut of the standard iPhone 18. However, the event is now expected to also see the debut of a range of new Apple smart home devices, including two new HomePod models and the next-generation Apple TV 4K.

New Apple Devices Expected to Launch Next Week

9to5Mac reports that Apple is planning to launch its new range of smart home devices next week, namely HomePod Touch, HomePod Mini 2, and Apple 4K TV. The new Apple HomePod Touch is expected to be equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen. Meanwhile, the HomePod Mini 2 will reportedly be upgraded with a new chipset, along with various audio-related enhancements and Siri AI. The next-generation Apple TV 4K might also arrive with a “more powerful” chipset and Siri AI.

On top of this, the Cupertino company is also expected to update the remote for the Apple TV 4K, bringing new Siri AI-powered tools. Following next week's launch event, October is also said to be an eventful month for Apple. The company is expected to unveil the MacBook Ultra, the first Apple laptop to sport a touchscreen, the refreshed MacBook Pro with the M6 processor, the refreshed iMac with the M6 chipset, and the company's first iPad model with an OLED display. A “full-size” Apple HomePod model could also arrive next month.

If this is true, then Apple could be deviating from its usual product showcase timeline. Historically, the tech giant has introduced the new iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods models during the September event, while reserving other devices for later. Rumours have already pointed towards a delayed launch for the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2, which might arrive early next year, along with the entry-level iPhone 18e.

Apple has already scheduled its ‘Surprise and Shine' event for September 9, which will be hosted at Apple Park, Cupertino. The showcase will begin at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST). To recap, apart from the smart home devices, Apple might launch the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Ultra, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5.