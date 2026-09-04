Technology News
English Edition

Apple’s ‘Surprise and Shine’ Event Could Bring New HomePod Models and Apple TV 4K

Apple’s new CEO John Ternus is expected to present the iPhone Ultra during the ‘Surprise and Shine’ event next week.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 13:42 IST
Apple’s ‘Surprise and Shine’ Event Could Bring New HomePod Models and Apple TV 4K

Apple HomePod Touch is said to ship with Siri AI tools

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple HomePod Touch might sport a 7-inch touchscreen
  • Apple HomePod Mini 2 could get a new chipset
  • Apple has yet to confirm the names of the new devices
Advertisement

Apple is set to host its annual launch event next week. The company is calling the event ‘Surprise and Shine'. Every year, the Cupertino-based tech giant launches the latest iPhone models. However, this year, the event is expected to be different. Rumours suggest that the company will unveil only the iPhone 18 Pro series and its first book-style foldable, along with new Apple Watch and AirPods models, while skipping the debut of the standard iPhone 18. However, the event is now expected to also see the debut of a range of new Apple smart home devices, including two new HomePod models and the next-generation Apple TV 4K.

New Apple Devices Expected to Launch Next Week

9to5Mac reports that Apple is planning to launch its new range of smart home devices next week, namely HomePod Touch, HomePod Mini 2, and Apple 4K TV. The new Apple HomePod Touch is expected to be equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen. Meanwhile, the HomePod Mini 2 will reportedly be upgraded with a new chipset, along with various audio-related enhancements and Siri AI. The next-generation Apple TV 4K might also arrive with a “more powerful” chipset and Siri AI.

On top of this, the Cupertino company is also expected to update the remote for the Apple TV 4K, bringing new Siri AI-powered tools. Following next week's launch event, October is also said to be an eventful month for Apple. The company is expected to unveil the MacBook Ultra, the first Apple laptop to sport a touchscreen, the refreshed MacBook Pro with the M6 processor, the refreshed iMac with the M6 chipset, and the company's first iPad model with an OLED display. A “full-size” Apple HomePod model could also arrive next month.

If this is true, then Apple could be deviating from its usual product showcase timeline. Historically, the tech giant has introduced the new iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods models during the September event, while reserving other devices for later. Rumours have already pointed towards a delayed launch for the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2, which might arrive early next year, along with the entry-level iPhone 18e.

Apple has already scheduled its ‘Surprise and Shine' event for September 9, which will be hosted at Apple Park, Cupertino. The showcase will begin at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST). To recap, apart from the smart home devices, Apple might launch the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Ultra, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple HomePod Touch, Apple HomePod Mini 2, Apple TV 4K, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Ultra, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, AirPods 5, Apple, Apple Surprise and Shine Event
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
MacBook Pro With OLED Panel Could Launch by End of 2026, Product Roadmap for Next Three Years Leaked
Alienware 15 Arrives on Flipkart: Is This the Ultimate Mid-Range Gaming Powerhouse?

Related Stories

Apple’s ‘Surprise and Shine’ Event Could Bring New HomePod Models and Apple TV 4K
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X8 Power, X8 With 50-Megapixel Camera Debut in India: See Prices
  2. Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Launched in India With These Features
  3. Xiaomi 18 Fold Price, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of September 7 Launch
  4. Vivo V80 Lite 5G With a 10,000mAh Battery Debuts Globally: See Specs
  5. Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Cost More Than $2,000, New Report Claims
  6. Motorola Unveils Edge 70 Plus and Swarovski Razr at IFA 2026
  7. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Leaked Images Reveal Two Colourways
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO 16 to Launch Soon With a New Samsung Display, Similar Technology to Apple’s iPhone Ultra, Tipster Claims
  2. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Leaked Images Reveal Two Colourways and Redesigned Triple-Rear Camera
  3. Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Could Cost More Than $2,000, New Report Claims
  4. Bitcoin Climbs Above $80,500 as Fed Rate Hike Bets Ease
  5. Apple’s ‘Surprise and Shine’ Event Could Bring New HomePod Models and Apple TV 4K
  6. MacBook Pro With OLED Panel Could Launch by End of 2026, Product Roadmap for Next Three Years Leaked
  7. Everything Announced at Sony's State of Play: Hunter's Moon, Crimson Desert Expansion, Maneater 2 and More
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Plus, Moto Watch Ultra and Razr Swarovski Edition Unveiled at IFA 2026
  9. Poco X8 Power, Poco X8 Launched in India With Up to 10,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features
  10. BGMI Redeem Codes (September 2026): How to Get Ducky Fighter Set and Other Free Rewards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »