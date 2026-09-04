Dreame Technology has announced its Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete steam robot vacuum at IFA 2026. It is Dreame's first steam robot vacuum, and it offers 40,000Pa suction power. It features a roller mop that can extend outward by up to 8cm to enable 180-degree Celsius steam and hot water mopping. Alongside the Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete, Dreame has also unveiled the Leaptic Cube mini action camera. It has also unveiled the wet and dry T series with five models: T12 Pro, T14 Pro, T15 Pro Heat, T16 Pro Heat, and T16 Pro Steam.

Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete, Leaptic Cube Price

The Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete is priced at GBP 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,66,000). The price of the Dreame Leaptic Cube starts at GBP 349 (roughly Rs. 44,000).

The Dreame T12 Pro is priced at GBP 279 (roughly Rs. 35,000), while the T14 Pro is GBP 359 (roughly Rs. 45,000). The Dreame T15 Pro Heat costs GBP 439 (roughly Rs. 56,000), while the T16 Pro Heat and T16 Pro Steam are priced at GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 70,000) and 569 (roughly Rs. 72,000), respectively.

The new products are confirmed to go on sale in global markets through the Dreame official website, Amazon and select retailers.

Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete Specifications

Dreame claims it is the world's first brand to launch a robot vacuum featuring a 180-degree Celsius steam source. It is equipped with a roller mop that can extend outward by up to 8cm and supports 180-degree Celsius steam cleaning and hot-water mopping. The robot releases steam through four outlets to loosen dried-on stains, followed by hot-water mopping. The company claims a bacteria removal rate of up to 99.999 percent.

The robot also features AquaRoll fresh-water mopping with 18N of downward pressure and a roller speed of up to 300rpm. It features a HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush 2.0 to clean around corners. The robot uses AstroVision and Versalift navigation. It also features OmniSight System 4.0, which is claimed to identify 320 types of objects and detect obstacles as small as 10mm. The cleaning device offers up to 40,000Pa of suction. Its AutoSeal Guard seals the roller mop cover when the robot moves onto carpets. It has TripleUp Tech to raise the side brush by 10mm, the main brush by 5mm and the mop by 15mm. After cleaning, the system washes the brush in 100-degree Celsius hot water.

Dreame Leaptic Cube Specifications

The Dreame Leaptic Cube mini camera features a 155-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. It supports up to 8K video recording at 30fps, 4K recording at up to 120fps and 4K 60fps HDR video. The camera supports 10-bit colour depth and a 13.5-stop dynamic range. It has a dedicated Night Video Mode. The brand claims that the mini camera can capture 50-megapixel still images. It uses GyroSteady AI Stabilisation.

Users can access AI features, including scene recognition, subject tracking, and audio modes, on the Dreame Leaptic Cube. It has Dreame's "Hi, Moko" AI voice assistant for hands-free use. Dreame says the Dreame Leaptic Cube is waterproof up to 10 metres and offers up to 110 minutes of operating time, which can be extended to up to 210 minutes with the Magnetic Battery Cube.

The Dreame Leaptic Cube comes in 64GB or 128GB onboard storage options. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and USB 3.1 connectivity. The camera supports fast charging, reaching around 80 percent charge in 19 minutes. It has a CrystalShield coating and weighs 55.9g.

Dreame T Series Specifications

Dreame's complete T Series includes the Dreame T12 Pro, T14 Pro, T15 Pro Heat, T16 Pro Heat and T16 Pro Steam range of wet-dry vacuums. They feature intelligent dirt detection, hot-water or steam cleaning, and advanced anti-tangle technologies. The T16 Pro Heat is the premium model in the lineup and offers 90 degrees Celsius hot-water cleaning, 30kPa suction power and the WhaleSweep Robotic Arm. It offers up to 70 minutes of runtime on a single charge.