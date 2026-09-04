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Vivo Announces Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Launch Date; to Bring Liquid Glass-Like UI, Performance Upgrades

OriginOS 7 will bring a refreshed visual experience, including new materials, lighting effects and liquid-style animations.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 15:20 IST
Vivo Announces Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Launch Date; to Bring Liquid Glass-Like UI, Performance Upgrades

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

OriginOS 7 will be the company's Android 17-based OS

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Highlights
  • OriginOS 7 will be unveiled at the Vivo Developer Conference on Sept 16
  • Vivo is also introducing BlueOS 4 for wearables and IoT devices
  • OriginOS 7 features a refreshed visual interface with liquid animations
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Vivo is preparing to introduce its new operating system dubbed OriginOS 7, which will be based on Android 17. The update will be unveiled at the company's annual vivo Developer Conference (VDC) later this month. It is expected to bring a redesigned interface with new materials and liquid-style animations, alongside several underlying performance improvements. As per the company, handsets running OriginOS 7 will deliver improved graphics rendering, app launch times, and power efficiency.

OriginOS 7 Release Date, New Features

In a Weibo post, Vivo announced that OriginOS 7 at its annual vivo Developer Conference (VDC) on September 16. Alongside, the company will also introduce BlueOS 4, which is the next-generation platform for its smart wearables, smart home products and other IoT devices.

The new software will bring a refreshed visual experience, including new materials, lighting effects and liquid-style animations. vivo is also introducing Liquid Themes for the lockscreen, along with a system-wide sticker library. Another addition is Atomic Workbench, which is designed for traditional candybar-style smartphones and is expected to expand the ways users can interact with and manage tasks.

Vivo says OriginOS 7 will feature an upgraded Blue River Smooth Engine (translated from Chinese) that focuses on three key areas — computing, storage. and display.

To begin with, company is claiming a 14 percent improvement in graphics rendering, while page-switching response speeds are said to improve by up to 19 percent. App startup times could also be up to 12 percent faster. In addition, Vivo says its upgraded heterogeneous computing architecture can reduce power consumption by around 20 percent during scenarios involving UI animations and screen rendering.

Vivo also claims to have reworked memory management, recycling strategies and data read and write channels. The company describes the change as moving from a "single-lane" system to multiple lanes for parallel data processing. OriginOS 7 will additionally introduce Storage Compression 2.0, which is claimed to free up to 20GB of additional usable storage on a smartphone with 256GB of built-in storage.

On the display front, the upgraded Virtual Graphics Card 4.0 is claimed to combine more rendering steps efficiently. As per Vivo, this will allow advanced effects such as the liquid-style interface to run without reducing visual quality or putting additional load on the CPU and GPU.

More details about OriginOS 7.0 including compatible devices and its wider rollout, are expected to be announced at the September 16 event.

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Further reading: OriginOS 7, OriginOS 7 features, OriginOS 7 Release Date, Android 17, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Vivo Announces Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Launch Date; to Bring Liquid Glass-Like UI, Performance Upgrades
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