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Operation Atlantic: Canada, UK and US Conduct Joint Operation to Disrupt Crypto Fraud Networks

Authorities launch coordinated crackdown targeting investment scams and crypto-related financial fraud across borders.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 March 2026 14:32 IST
Operation Atlantic: Canada, UK and US Conduct Joint Operation to Disrupt Crypto Fraud Networks

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Authorities from three countries coordinate efforts to counter crypto fraud

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Highlights
  • Joint effort focuses on crypto investment and phishing scams
  • Agencies to share intelligence across jurisdictions
  • The operation aims to track and disrupt global fraud networks
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The US, UK, and Canadian law enforcement agencies have launched a joint effort to disrupt cryptocurrency-related fraud networks. The coordinated effort is known as Operation Atlantic, whose main goal is to target organised criminal groups involved in investment scams, phishing schemes, and other forms of digital asset fraud. To curb the rising tide of cryptocurrency scams that are hitting various regions, officials have announced a plan. This will involve sharing intelligence, taking enforcement actions, and launching public awareness campaigns. The move highlights the growing international cooperation aimed at tackling financial crime, especially those involving digital assets and spanning multiple countries.

International Operation Targets Global Rise in Crypto-Linked Scams

The need for this joint effort comes from the international scope of crypto fraud, which often operates across multiple jurisdictions and exploits regulatory weaknesses, as authorities have pointed out. Criminal networks commonly utilise decentralised platforms, international payment channels, and anonymous digital wallets to swiftly transfer funds and avoid being caught. By cooperating, agencies hope to better coordinate investigations, more successfully monitor illicit financial flows, and prosecute offenders who operate internationally.

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) said the operation is focused on identifying and dismantling organised crime groups targeting victims through crypto-related scams. The US Secret Service said the initiative highlights the importance of international partnerships in addressing financial crimes involving digital assets. Meanwhile, Canada's Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) said the operation aims to protect investors and disrupt fraudulent schemes that exploit the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Officials also emphasised the rising scale of crypto-related fraud globally, with enforcement agencies increasing efforts to counter illicit activity in the sector. The US Treasury Department took action against a network connected to North Korea earlier this year, claiming it had used schemes involving fake IT workers to embezzle money through cryptocurrency-related fraud. Officials pointed out that these incidents underscore the growing use of digital assets in complex international financial crimes, emphasising the need for coordinated global action.

This joint operation highlights a wider trend: increased international collaboration in overseeing and regulating the cryptocurrency space. As digital assets become more widely accepted, authorities are concentrating on strengthening enforcement and improving cross-border cooperation. In the quickly evolving world of digital assets, officials believe that programs like Operation Atlantic will be crucial in reducing fraud risks and strengthening investor protections.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto news, crypto fraud
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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