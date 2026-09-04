Lingverse has unveiled an AI device that can function as both a desktop robot and a wearable pendant. The iKairos is intended to gather information from different parts of a user's day and use it to provide contextual suggestions. Its main hardware can be moved between different physical forms, with LifeOS handling the information collected by the device. The system is being demonstrated at IFA 2026. Lingverse has not yet disclosed when iKairos will go on sale or how much it will cost.

iKairos Features, How It Works

Lingverse said iKairos uses a circular pendant as its core, which can be moved between different hardware forms. At IFA 2026, the core is housed inside a small desktop robot, but it can also be removed and worn around the neck. This lets iKairos gather information from different settings throughout the day.

The desktop robot can observe the user's surroundings, while the wearable form extends that capability beyond the desk. iKairos can use information about routines, preferences, relationships and experiences to build a broader understanding of the user's day.

LifeOS, the software powering iKairos, connects information collected at different times to identify changes and recurring patterns. For example, it could notice that a user frequently talks about sailing but never pursues it, then suggest a beginner lesson based on that context. It can also retain visual details from objects or artwork that caught the user's attention and recall them later.

The removable core could eventually be used in other compatible hardware, including home robots. Information gathered by iKairos over time could give such devices access to an existing understanding of the user's habits, preferences and routines.

iKairos has a physical camera shutter, a privacy indicator light and a manual mute button. It handles voice detection and capture locally, while users can control whether it sends data for cloud processing. Lingverse encrypts the data during transfer and storage and says it will not use it to train its AI model. Users can also set how long raw data stays stored and delete individual records or account data.

iKairos Price and Availability

Lingverse has not announced a price or release date for iKairos. The company has opened a waitlist for the device.