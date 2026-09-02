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GTA VI Leak-Linked Wallets Made $350,000 From CYBERLEEK Liquidity Fees, Analyst Says

The CYBERLEEK wallets reportedly earned from liquidity fees generated by trading activity after the leaks gained attention.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 September 2026 17:32 IST
GTA VI Leak-Linked Wallets Made $350,000 From CYBERLEEK Liquidity Fees, Analyst Says

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

CYBERLEEK trading activity generated fees for wallets linked to the memecoin

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Highlights
  • Take-Two has issued subpoenas seeking information on the leak
  • CYBERLEEK launched on Solana on August 15
  • Grogan said the funds came from liquidity fees, not token sales
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The wallets linked to the CYBERLEEK memecoin have moved around $350,000 (roughly Rs. 3.3 crore) raised via liquidity provider fees following the emergence of the unauthorised GTA VI clips, which brought some limelight to the coin, said on-chain researcher Conor Grogan. On September 1, Grogan stated that the funds had flowed through many over-the-counter service providers. These wallets belonged to the individual or entity behind the GTA VI leaks, but their controller remains unknown. The analyst explained that all the money was derived purely from the liquidity fees, not a large CYBERLEEK allocation by the operator itself.

Blockchain Data Does Not Establish Identity Of Wallet Controller

The parent company of GTA VI developers, Take-Two Interactive, has issued subpoenas through the federal courts to locate the accounts responsible for the leak of the material. The CYBERLEEK protocol was launched on Solana on August 15, as per the publicly reported blockchain data. The project has gained fame from the CyberLeek accounts that posted unreleased footage of GTA VI on social media. In decentralised exchanges, liquidity providers offer token pairs for the liquidity pool. Traders then use the pool to trade an asset by paying transaction fees, which go to the liquidity providers. 

According to Grogan, CYBERLEEK's owner earned money due to this design. Every time unlicensed data about GTA VI was released, it drew some interest, but at the same time, the transactions of tokens generated more money for the wallet that provided liquidity. The liquidity mining process did not involve the operator having to liquidate most of the liquidity tokens. On the other hand, the wallet would continue earning fees as people kept trading CYBERLEEK. 

For the first time, Grogan had viewed this setup where someone was making money purely out of the liquidity process and not through dumping of tokens. This is an observation of his own based on the activities in the wallet, not a finding by a court or law enforcement agency. On-chain information may include transfers of funds, liquidity, and fee withdrawals. On-chain data cannot independently prove who controlled the wallet or whether the same person downloaded and distributed the copyrighted files of Rockstar.

The identity of the individual/group behind CyberLeek remains unknown. There is no court document, police statement, or Rockstar announcement that links any named individual with the wallets analysed by Grogan. The designation of the controller as the GTA VI hacker would be an inference which goes beyond the existing facts. The facts indicate that the CyberLeek alias leaked the video and created the token bearing that name.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: GTA VI, Gameplay leaks, Crypto Frauds, Crypto Scams
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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