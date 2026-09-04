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  • Poco X8 Power, Poco X8 Launched in India With Up to 10,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

Poco X8 Power, Poco X8 Launched in India With Up to 10,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

Poco X8 Power will be available for purchase in Black and Yellow colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 12:09 IST
Poco X8 Power, Poco X8 Launched in India With Up to 10,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Poco

Poco X8 Power features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Poco X8 Power is powered by a Snapdragon SoC
  • Poco X8 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • Poco X8 Power sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display
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Poco X8 Power was launched in India on Friday as the fourth addition to the company's mid-range X8 lineup. The smartphone was unveiled along with the standard Poco X8. Both handsets join the recently launched Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max in India. The two are set to go on sale in India soon via an e-commerce platform. The Poco X8 Power is offered in two colour options, while the standard model ships in three shades. The Power model is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Poco X8 features a 9,000mAh battery cell. Both smartphones carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, along with different Snapdragon chipsets.

Poco X8 Power, Poco X8 Price in India, Availability

Poco X8 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Poco X8 Power starts at Rs. 35,999. The company is offering a coupon discount of Rs. 2,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000, taking the effective starting prices of the phones to Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively.

The new handsets from the Xiaomi sub-brand are set to go on sale in India on September 11 via Flipkart. The Poco X8 Power is offered in Black and Yellow colour options, while the Poco X8 will be available for purchase in Black, Fiery Orange, and Frost White shades.

poco x8 5g xiaomi

Poco X8 Power, Poco X8 Specifications, Features

The Poco X8 Power and Poco X8 are dual SIM smartphone that ship with Xiaomi's Andorid 16-based HyperOS 3. The company promises four OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the two smartphones. Both phones sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, up to 3,200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, TUV Triple Eye Protection certifications, Wet Touch 2.0, and Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection. The two also ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Poco X8 Power is Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.6GHz. On the other hand, the Poco X8 features an octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. Both phones feature an Adreno GPU. While the Power model gets up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, the standard model gets LPDDR4x RAM.

For optics, the Poco X8 Power and Poco X8 carry dual rear camera units, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear shooter with optical image stabilisation. The Power model also gets an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, while the Poco X8 features a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Poco X8 Power features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. On the other hand, the Poco X8 carries a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Poco X8 Power packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. Meanwhile, the Poco X8 is backed by a 9,000mAh battery and supports 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. Both smartphones feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The standard model measures 163.45x78.27x8.6mm and weighs about 226g, while the Power model measures 163.44x78.27x8.65mm and weighs about 229g.

Poco X8 Power

Poco X8 Power

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,280x2,772 pixels
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Further reading: Poco X8 Power, Poco X8, Poco, Poco X8 Power Price in India, Poco X8 Price in India, Poco X8 Power India Launch, Poco X8 India Launch, Poco X8 Power Specifications, Poco X8 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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