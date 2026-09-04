Oppo A7 Pro will be launched in China next week, the tech firm announced on Friday. The new smartphone will arrive as the second model in the company's A7 lineup and will be positioned below the Oppo A7 Pro Max, which was recently launched in the country. Apart from this, the company has also announced that the phone will be available for purchase via the company's website in three colour options. A dedicated microsite for the handset has been made live with its key specifications and features. It will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, which is smaller than the 10,000mAh cell on the Pro Max model.

Oppo A7 Pro Set to Launch on September 11

In a post on Weibo, the smartphone maker has announced that the Oppo A7 Pro will be launched in China on September 11 at 10 am local time (7:30 am IST). The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will go on sale in the country via the Oppo China online store in three colour options, namely Desert Brown, Every Step Blossom, and Riding the Waves (translated from Chinese).

Separately, a dedicated microsite for the Oppo A7 Pro is now live on the Oppo China website, revealing various details. The smartphone will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to seven years of durability. The tech firm also says that it will ship with an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo A7 Pro will also sport a flat OLED display, along with other AI-powered tools. On top of this, the smartphone is confirmed to also ship with Oppo's latest ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. Other details, including pricing, are expected to be announced on the day of the launch.

On top of this, the Oppo A7 Pro is now listed on the Oppo China online store for pre-order. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country in 6GB + 256GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. In terms of the design, it is shown to feature a horizontal pill-shaped rear camera module, sporting a dual camera setup, along with an LED flash. On the front, the handset will sport a hole-punch display cutout for the selfie camera. The power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side will be left clean.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.