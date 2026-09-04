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Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Leaked Images Reveal Two Colourways and Redesigned Triple-Rear Camera

One of them is a Hasselblad-themed finish similar to the Find X9 Ultra’s Tundra Umber

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 14:31 IST
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Leaked Images Reveal Two Colourways and Redesigned Triple-Rear Camera

Oppo’s Find X9 Pro (pictured) was launched in a white colourway

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Highlights
  • Oppo’s Find X10 Pro is shown in blue and white colourways
  • The rear camera module appears to be redesigned
  • The white colourway has a Hasselblad theme like the Find X9 Ultra
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Oppo's Find X10 Pro Max is set to launch soon in China, and the leaks have begun to intensify. A tipster on Weibo has now shared two leaked renders of what it claims is the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The renders reveal two designs, one of which appears to be a Hasselblad-themed variant, much like the Find X9 Ultra launched in India. The triple-rear camera layout also appears redesigned. A recent leak of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max revealed a 6.89-inch display.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Colourways and Rear Design Leaked

Tipster Fixed Focus Digital Cameras, in a post on Weibo, has leaked out two colourways of the unannounced Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The tipster claims they belong to the same model—the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The first image shows the phone in a blue colourway. Both the frame and rear panel appear to have the same colour. The second image shows a white colourway with a grey coloured frame. The layout appears similar to the Oppo Find X9 Ultra in its Tundra Umber colourway. The white area even appears to have some kind of texture.

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Leaked images of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max
Photo Credit: Weibo - Fixed Focus Digital Cameras

 

Both images show the same camera module and layout. The volume rocker and power buttons are also visible on the left, with another button on the right. The redesigned camera layout looks very different from past models in Oppo's Find X9 series. The square camera cutout protrudes from the rectangular camera plateau, which houses the LED flash and another sensor.

The tipster in the post claims the squared-off camera module has three cameras: a 200-megapixel sensor, an ultrawide camera, and another telephoto camera. Details on the other two cameras haven't been revealed. An older report from another Weibo source suggests that Oppo Find X10 Pro Max may have three 200-megapixel cameras.

A previous report suggests that Oppo's Find X10 series (including the Find X10 Pro Max) will get a Tianma OLED panel. According to the same report, this new type of display will combine N1 luminescent material with a 2,000-nit global brightness rating. These displays will also have thinner borders and 95 percent BT.2020 colour gamut coverage. Tianma Microelectronics is a display manufacturer from China.

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OPPO Find X10 Pro Max

upcoming
OPPO Find X10 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10,000mAh
OS Android 17
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Further reading: Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Camera, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Display, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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