Oppo's Find X10 Pro Max is set to launch soon in China, and the leaks have begun to intensify. A tipster on Weibo has now shared two leaked renders of what it claims is the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The renders reveal two designs, one of which appears to be a Hasselblad-themed variant, much like the Find X9 Ultra launched in India. The triple-rear camera layout also appears redesigned. A recent leak of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max revealed a 6.89-inch display.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Colourways and Rear Design Leaked

Tipster Fixed Focus Digital Cameras, in a post on Weibo, has leaked out two colourways of the unannounced Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The tipster claims they belong to the same model—the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The first image shows the phone in a blue colourway. Both the frame and rear panel appear to have the same colour. The second image shows a white colourway with a grey coloured frame. The layout appears similar to the Oppo Find X9 Ultra in its Tundra Umber colourway. The white area even appears to have some kind of texture.

Leaked images of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Weibo - Fixed Focus Digital Cameras

Both images show the same camera module and layout. The volume rocker and power buttons are also visible on the left, with another button on the right. The redesigned camera layout looks very different from past models in Oppo's Find X9 series. The square camera cutout protrudes from the rectangular camera plateau, which houses the LED flash and another sensor.

The tipster in the post claims the squared-off camera module has three cameras: a 200-megapixel sensor, an ultrawide camera, and another telephoto camera. Details on the other two cameras haven't been revealed. An older report from another Weibo source suggests that Oppo Find X10 Pro Max may have three 200-megapixel cameras.

A previous report suggests that Oppo's Find X10 series (including the Find X10 Pro Max) will get a Tianma OLED panel. According to the same report, this new type of display will combine N1 luminescent material with a 2,000-nit global brightness rating. These displays will also have thinner borders and 95 percent BT.2020 colour gamut coverage. Tianma Microelectronics is a display manufacturer from China.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.