iQOO 16 is expected to be launched later this month as the Vivo sub-brand's latest flagship phone. The iQOO 15 successor was recently listed on a benchmarking platform, revealing its key specifications and features. On top of this, the handset has previously been spotted in leaked renders, suggesting it might sport a redesigned rear camera module. Now, a new leak regarding the iQOO 16 hints that the tech firm is planning to equip the handset with an industry-first OLED panel. The company is reportedly collaborating with Samsung to bring the same display technology to the iQOO 16 as Apple's upcoming book-style foldable.

iQOO 16 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared key details about the upcoming iQOO 16. It is said to be the first Android smartphone to be equipped with the latest Samsung OLED display with the M16 luminescent material, along with the next-generation LEAD [Low Power, Eco-Friendly, Augmented Brightness, and Design Slim and Light] display technology.

Further, the leaker claims that the iQOO 16 will be the first Android handset to ship with Samsung's LEAD display technology, which is expected to be found also on the iPhone Ultra, Apple's first book-style foldable smartphone. The Vivo sub-brand is also reportedly collaborating with Samsung for more display-related features coming with the flagship iQOO 16. However, neither of the tech firms has confirmed these details.

Recently, the purported renders of the iQOO 16 surfaced online, revealing the phone's design. The image shows the upcoming smartphone with a redesigned rear camera module, featuring a triple camera system. The flat rear panel of the phone could also be redesigned with a new metal-like pattern. The centred iQOO branding appears at the bottom of the panel. Meanwhile, the power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the iQOO 16.

Additionally, the iQOO 16 was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number V2606A. The handset was reportedly listed with the unreleased octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset from Qualcomm, delivering a peak clock speed of 5.01GHz. The handset was also spotted running Android 17. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.