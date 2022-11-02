Technology News
China Plans to Ship 25 Million Virtual Reality Devices Worth CNY 350 Billion by 2026

China shipped just over half a million VR and AR devices in the first half of 2022, according to research firm IDC

By Reuters |  Updated: 2 November 2022 17:16 IST
China Plans to Ship 25 Million Virtual Reality Devices Worth CNY 350 Billion by 2026

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

China shipped just over half a million virtual reality and augmented reality devices in 2021

  • China motivated to compete with US, South Korea in VR, AR
  • The country says it must nurture 100 core companies in the sector
  • US, South Korean governments have identified VR as an important industry

China released its first action plan dedicated to virtual reality on Tuesday, with an aim its industry ship more than 25 million devices with a value exceeding CNY 350 billion (roughly Rs. 3,97,800 crore) by 2026. It was published by five ministries in Beijing, led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and categorised virtual reality as a key industry for the digital economy under the country's 14th five-year plan. The paper includes augmented reality and mixed reality in its definition of virtual reality.

This first action plan reflects Beijing's ambition to lead the world in virtual technology and sets detailed goals.

China did not specify whether the 25 million devices target referred to annual or accumulative shipments between now and 2026.

In the first half of this year, China shipped just over half a million virtual reality and augmented reality devices, research firm IDC said research firm IDC said.

The plan also includes a target to increase the total value of the industry to more than CNY 350 billion (roughly Rs. 3,97,800 crore), which the ministries say includes hardware and software sales.

It added that China will need to nurture 100 core companies and form 10 public service platforms for the industry by 2026.

The China Academy of Information and Communications, a state-backed think tank, published a report on Tuesday saying that China's motivation for the action plan should be seen in the context of the US and South Korea governments having identified virtual reality as an important industry.

It also makes reference to global tech giants including Meta, Microsoft, Apple, Google and Tencent, citing them as companies rapidly pursuing virtual reality opportunities.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comment
 
 

