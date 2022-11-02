Technology News
Huawei Mate 50 Pro Tops DxOMark's Camera Performance Tests, Beats Google Pixel 7 Pro

Huawei Mate 50 Pro scored 149 points on DxOMark.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 November 2022 17:40 IST
Huawei Mate 50 Pro Tops DxOMark's Camera Performance Tests, Beats Google Pixel 7 Pro

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 50 Pro features a triple rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 50 Pro got 152 points in the photo test
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro has 147 points for the camera test
  • Huawei Mate 50 Pro features a 13-megapixel selfie sensor

Huawei Mate 50 Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC was launched in select global markets this week. Now, the flagship smartphone has surpassed Google Pixel 7 Pro to become the number one smartphone on the DxOMark's camera rankings. Huawei Mate 50 Pro's rear camera received 149 points overall. It has achieved 152 points, particularly in photos, which is the best photo score to date. The Huawei Mate 50 Pro features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

Benchmark website DxOMark has shared a camera review of the new Huawei Mate 50 Pro highlighting its image-taking and video-recording performance. The Huawei phone has received an overall camera ranking of 149 on the DxOMark benchmarks. This is higher than the 147 points received by the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which led the list of top camera smartphones by DxOMark up until now. They are followed by Honor Magic 4 Ultimate, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro in the top five positions.

In DxOMark's testing, Huawei Mate 50 Pro scored 80 points in bokeh and 152 points in photo tests with good results in the exposure, focus, and texture/noise categories. The review team noted that it is the best photo and bokeh score to date. The Huawei Mate 50 Pro got 116 points for exposure and 116 for colours in the photo. However, the colour performance of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and the Google Pixel 7 Pro surpasses the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, both of which were awarded 119 points by DxOMark.

For autofocus, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro received 116 points, while for texture the smartphone has 107 points. It secured 113 points for Noise and 74 points for artefacts. The Huawei handset has received 148 points in the zoom category and 63 in preview.

For video, Huawei Mate 50 Pro scored 141 points. DxOMark has also noted that in video recording, the phone scored 111 points for colours and 110 points for exposure.

DxOMark said that the Huawei Mate 50 Pro offers dynamic range in both photo and video with image detail. Controlled noise in photo, extended depth of field on group pictures in bright light conditions, simulated bokeh effect, and pleasant colours in bright light conditions are the other highlights noted by DxOMark. The review includes some shots to offer a glimpse at the onboard advancements.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/3.5 aperture. For selfies, it has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and 3D depth sensing technology.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro was launched in China in September with a price tag of CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the base variant with 256GB of storage.



Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
