ZebPay Marks a Decade in India’s Crypto Landscape, Sets Sights on Expanding Retail Market Share  

ZebPay has announced trading challenges for its users in exchange for rewards.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 18:28 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ ZebPay

ZebPay says its mission is to help members achieve financial freedom in the Web3 economy

Highlights
  • ZebPay was founded in 2014
  • Mahin Gupta, Sandeep Goenka, Saurabh Agrawal are ZebPay co-founders
  • The exchange has registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit
On Monday, October 21, India's crypto exchange ZebPay announced it has reached a milestone of ten years in the country's crypto industry. Over the past decade, the platform said it had garnered six million registered users and surpassed $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,407 crore) in trade volume by 2017. As it enters its second decade, ZebPay aims to expand its retail market share in India's growing Web3 space. ZebPay plans to introduce new features and services designed for family offices, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and institutional investors. The exchange noted a rising demand for personalised crypto solutions in recent times.

“Whether it's through advanced trading options or strategic investing, we've aimed to provide an all-in-one solution for crypto enthusiasts,” said Raj Karkara, COO, ZebPay while commenting on the development.

To commemorate the milestone, ZebPay has introduced trading challenges offering rewards to its users. Registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the exchange has reduced fees on select cryptocurrency trading pairs and launched referral programs and other promotions as a token of appreciation for its customer base.

“It has been an incredible journey. Throughout this decade, our mission has been clear - to democratise access to Bitcoin while upholding the highest standards of security and compliance,” Rahul Pagidipati, CEO, ZebPay said.

ZebPay's official X account also shared an announcement celebrating ten years of operations with its follower base of over 84,500.

In 2023, ZebPay's Vice President of Blockchain, Anuj Garg had told Gadgets360 India's exploration of blockchain technology could enhance the country's e-governance system by making it more secure and tamper-proof. As the company celebrates its tenth anniversary, it reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging blockchain use cases for financial services.

In its future manifesto, ZebPay stated that its mission is to empower members to attain financial freedom in the Web3 economy.

Last week, India claimed the top spot in the '2024 Global Crypto Adoption Index' by Chainalysis, surpassing 151 countries for the second consecutive year. Despite maintaining a strict regulatory stance on the crypto sector, the report highlighted India's significant growth in crypto adoption.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, ZebPay, Crypto Exchange, Crypto India
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
ZebPay Marks a Decade in India's Crypto Landscape, Sets Sights on Expanding Retail Market Share  
