On Monday, October 21, India's crypto exchange ZebPay announced it has reached a milestone of ten years in the country's crypto industry. Over the past decade, the platform said it had garnered six million registered users and surpassed $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,407 crore) in trade volume by 2017. As it enters its second decade, ZebPay aims to expand its retail market share in India's growing Web3 space. ZebPay plans to introduce new features and services designed for family offices, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and institutional investors. The exchange noted a rising demand for personalised crypto solutions in recent times.

“Whether it's through advanced trading options or strategic investing, we've aimed to provide an all-in-one solution for crypto enthusiasts,” said Raj Karkara, COO, ZebPay while commenting on the development.

To commemorate the milestone, ZebPay has introduced trading challenges offering rewards to its users. Registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the exchange has reduced fees on select cryptocurrency trading pairs and launched referral programs and other promotions as a token of appreciation for its customer base.

“It has been an incredible journey. Throughout this decade, our mission has been clear - to democratise access to Bitcoin while upholding the highest standards of security and compliance,” Rahul Pagidipati, CEO, ZebPay said.

ZebPay's official X account also shared an announcement celebrating ten years of operations with its follower base of over 84,500.

:tada: Celebrating 10 incredible years! Since 2014, ZebPay has been leading Bitcoin investments in India, on a bold journey to onboard billions of Indians to this revolutionary asset. :rocket:



Through challenges and milestones, we've navigated this innovative industry together, and we… pic.twitter.com/09bc5Ye74V — ZebPay (@zebpay) October 21, 2024

In 2023, ZebPay's Vice President of Blockchain, Anuj Garg had told Gadgets360 India's exploration of blockchain technology could enhance the country's e-governance system by making it more secure and tamper-proof. As the company celebrates its tenth anniversary, it reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging blockchain use cases for financial services.

In its future manifesto, ZebPay stated that its mission is to empower members to attain financial freedom in the Web3 economy.

Last week, India claimed the top spot in the '2024 Global Crypto Adoption Index' by Chainalysis, surpassing 151 countries for the second consecutive year. Despite maintaining a strict regulatory stance on the crypto sector, the report highlighted India's significant growth in crypto adoption.