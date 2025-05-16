Technology News
Alcatel V3 Series Officially Confirmed to Launch in India on May 27

Alcatel V3 series will go on sale via Flipkart.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 May 2025 16:51 IST
Alcatel V3 Series Officially Confirmed to Launch in India on May 27

Photo Credit: X/ Madhav Sheth

Alcatel V3 Ultra is speculated to feature a 6.8-inch display

Highlights
  • The Alcatel V3 series could include three models
  • Alcatel V3 Ultra is rumoured to debut in the sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment
  • The V3 Ultra is teased to have a circular rear camera module
Alcatel, the French mobile brand operated by TCL Communication, has officially announced the India launch date for its upcoming V3 series. While Alcatel has only confirmed the existence of the Alcatel V3 Ultra model, reports suggest that the V3 series will include the Alcatel V3 Pro and V3 Classic as well. The Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G is teased to come with a triple rear camera module and will support a stylus. The Alcatel V3 series will go on sale via Flipkart.

After sharing multiple teasers, Alcatel has now confirmed that its V3 series will be unveiled in India on May 27 at 12pm IST. Although Alcatel has officially acknowledged only the Alcatel V3 Ultra model so far, the V3 series is expected to include additional variants such as the Alcatel V3 Pro and V3 Classic.

The Alcatel V3 Ultra has been teased to offer a circular rear camera module with three lenses and an LED flash. It will also feature stylus support. It gets a flat display with a centrally located hole punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

Alcatel V3 series will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Flipkart Minutes. The lineup will offer dedicated display modes for different tasks like reading, watching, and scrolling. It is confirmed to ship with TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER display. Alcatel is associating with Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, for the local manufacturing of its V3 series in line with the Make in India initiative.

Alcatel V3 Ultra Price Range, Specifications (Expected)

The Alcatel V3 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It is said to pack a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It could carry a 5,010mAh battery with 33W charging support. 

Alcatel V3 Ultra is rumoured to debut in the sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment in the country.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Alcatel V3 Series, Alcatel V3 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Alcatel V3 Series Officially Confirmed to Launch in India on May 27
