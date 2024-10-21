Technology News
English Edition
  • Oppo Enco X3 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of October 24 Launch

Oppo Enco X3 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of October 24 Launch

Oppo Enco X3 will be equipped with a triple mic system.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 18:26 IST
Oppo Enco X3 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of October 24 Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco X3 are listed in beige and black colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco X3 could come with an IP55 rating
  • The TWS earphones will support up to 50dB ANC
  • The Oppo Enco X3 will get AI-backed noise cancellation features
Oppo Enco X3 will be introduced in China on October 24 alongside the Oppo Find X8 series of phones and Pad 3 Pro tablet. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the design of the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. Some key features of the TWS alongside colour options have also been confirmed. Pre-reservations for the earphones are currently live. The upcoming Oppo earphones are said to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which launched in India in August this year.

Oppo Enco X3 Availability, Design, Colour Options

The Oppo Enco X3 will launch in China on October 24 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The company is accepting pre-reservations for the earphones via the official Oppo China website. The earphones are listed in two colourways — beige and black. They sport a traditionally in-ear design with rounded stems and silicone ear tips, similar to the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

Oppo Enco X3 Features

The Oppo Enco X3 will support up to 50dB of active noise cancellation (ANC), according to a Weibo teaser. They are confirmed to carry a triple-mic system with bone conduction VPU support, claiming to offer a better, clearer sound experience. The earphones are said to use an AI-backed vocal noise reduction algorithm, which is claimed to improve vocal noise cancellation by 200 percent.

Another set of teasers confirm that the Oppo Enco X3 will offer a surround sound experience. It is teased to come with a dedicated gaming mode as well. Other promotional posters have also surfaced online that suggest the earphones will support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity as well as LHDC 5.0 audio codec.

Since the Oppo Enco X3 are tipped to be a rebrand of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, other features of the upcoming TWS earphones may be similar. They could be equipped with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter alongside dual DACs. Each earphones may carry a 58mAh battery and an IP55 rating, while the charging case will likely get a 566mAh cell.

Oppo Enco X3, Oppo Enco X3 Launch, Oppo Enco X3 features, Oppo, Oppo Find X8 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Enco X3 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of October 24 Launch
