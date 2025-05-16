Samsung is said to be in the process of bringing a camera feature, which it debuted with the new Galaxy S25 Edge, to the entire flagship Galaxy S25 lineup. According to a tipster, it may enable support for capturing LOG (logarithmic footage) videos via the front-facing selfie camera across the entire series. It enables users to record a wider dynamic range where the luminance of very dark as well as extremely bright areas is captured by the camera sensor for enhanced details.

LOG Video Recording on Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster IposDev shared details about the possibility of Samsung bringing LOG video recording to the front cameras of the entire Galaxy S25 series. Accompanying screenshots indicate a LOG option which appears in the top banner alongside the existing HDR option in the camera UI.

LOG Mode for frontal camera is coming to S25 Lineup soon, following S25 Edge's release! pic.twitter.com/ofhBEnGLgy — IposDev (@DevOfIpos) May 13, 2025

Users may be able to shoot in the LOG format at Ultra HD (or 4K) resolution and at 60fps, as per the leak. It is also said to show a histogram in the UI which usually shows the distribution of luminance and tones of the scene currently visible in the camera viewfinder. The ability to shoot in LOG format is tipped to be available when shooting in both Video and Pro Video modes.

Notably, Samsung introduced LOG video recording for the front-facing selfie camera with the Galaxy S25 Edge. While other models in the Galaxy S25 lineup, including the top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra, also support the LOG format, it is restricted to the rear camera only. Samsung's LOG mode offers a 10-bit HEVC codec which is said to enable better accessibility to codec compatibility and storage.

As per the South Korean tech conglomerate, LOG video recording format retains more image data compared to standard filming techniques, enabling greater flexibility during post production. It reduced the overall production time as well. Editors can take advantage of improved options for controlling colours, shadows, highlights, colour tones, and other image data if the captured footage is in LOG format.