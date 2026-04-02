The OTT universe is set to kickstart the first week of April with the hottest releases that will definitely raise the temperatures high. From gripping thrillers to light-hearted romance dramas, this week has different genres lined up to add the buzz to your watchlist. Whether it is Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, or Neena Gupta's Vadh 2, and more, the moods are definitely going to fluctuate. So, grab your popcorn and let the stream marathon begin. Here's the top releases for the week:

Top OTT Releases of the Week

Check out the top OTT releases for this week:

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Release Date: April 1st, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Spy Comedy

Cast: Vir Das, Mona Singh, Surshti Tawade, Sharib Hashmi

From the Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel is a spy comedy that revolves around an Indian Spy raised in London. His life takes a chaotic turn when he is sent to Goa to rescue a British scientist, who has been abducted by a Goan don, only to create a life-changing skin-lightening cream. As he embarks on the mission, the real chaos begins. The film then brings along exciting confrontations and encounters blended with comedy and a lot of drama.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

Release Date: April 3rd, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Courtroom, Comedy

Cast: Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Anant Joshi, Kusha Kapila

Maamla Legal Hai is finally coming back with its second season, where the cases will turn even more bizarre, while V.D. Tyagi (Played by Ravi Kishan) will lead the journey to becoming a judge. The sequences of the series are promised to make the viewers go mad with laughter. Some of the cases, as witnessed in the trailer, will follow marijuana-eating rats, hunt for human-ape, and so on. This season, the madness within the Patparganj Court will definitely reach heights.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Release Date: April 3rd, 2026

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Genre: Sports, Drama

Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Vir Das, Mithila Palkar

This Aamir Khan starrer is a sports drama that follows a basketball coach named Gulshan Arora (played by Aamir Khan). As the coach is sentenced to community service for his assault on a senior and later gets arrested in a drink and drive case, his frustration begins to peak. He gets assigned to a team of individuals with intellectual disabilities. However, things take a watch-worthy turn when he begins to admire their abilities. That's when his journey towards transformation and self-growth begins.

Maa Ka Sum

Release Date: April 3rd, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Drama

Cast: Mona Singh, Mihir Ahuja, Angira Dhar, Ranveer Brar

Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, Maa Ka Sum is a light-hearted family drama web series that centres around a 19-year-old boy who perceives love as an equation. This series further delves into his perception as he tries to solve his love life using mathematics. While he tries to do so, the sequences take a comic turn and present situations that are relatable. The series explores themes of perceptions and whether emotions can be measured by logic.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run

Release Date: April 3rd, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour, Vidisha Srivastava

Adapted from the famous characters of the popular sitcom, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run, is finally set to hit the digital screens as a movie. The film revolves around the two couples who are on their trip to Uttarakhand. However, the plot takes a hilarious turn when two gangsters plan to kill the husbands during their trip, only to marry the wives. The film is packed with intense comedy and binge-worthy drama.

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani

Release Date: April 3rd, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime, Comedy

Cast: Sivaji, Laya, Sharath Lohitashwa, Master Rohan, Dhanraj

Starring Sivaji in the lead role, this Telugu crime comedy film revolves around an honest Panchayat Secretary, whose life takes a dark turn when his family gets entangled in the web of murder of a corrupt SI. In order to protect themselves from getting arrested, they end up making a plan to dispose of the body. However, what happens next certainly turns the events chaotic. The film is a perfect blend of crime and dark comedy.

Vadh 2

Release Date: April 3rd, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Kumud Mishra, Yogita Bihani

Vadh 2 is an intense crime thriller film that revolves around the disappearance of a violent and dangerous criminal, who is also a brother to a politican. Set in the backdrop of a prison in Madhya Pradesh, the film then takes a dark turn when the investigation to find him is launched by the inspector. The plot then delves into a high-stakes investigation that involves a murder, haunted crime, and hidden areas of justice.

Mrithyunjay

Release Date: April 3rd, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Thriller, Crime

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John

Directed by Hussain Sha Kiran, Mrithyunjay is a Telugu investigation thriller film that follows an aspiring crime reporter, who works in a newspaper agency and is tasked to collect the obituary ads. What initially began as a job further turns into an eye-opener when, after visiting the families, he begins to connect the unusual deaths. The police, on the other hand, keep on dismissing the cases as accidents, and that's when this crime reporter begins investigating the murders himself. The film delves deeper into the investigation, and what is uncovered next will keep the audience in thrill.

Other OTT Releases This Week