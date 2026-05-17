Camp Rock 3 Release Date: When and Where to Watch Demi Lovato's Musical Film

Camp Rock 3 is an upcoming musical TV film. It is a sequel to Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. Demi Lovato is the executive producer of it. It was announced in September 2025. This season shows the return of Shane, Nate and Jason. They prepare for a massive reunion tour. Their opening act suddenly drops out, the band gets back to the legendary Camp Rock and searches for fresh musical talent. When they arrive at camp, some new singers and dancers perform something really exceptional. Let's go through the cast and crew and plot of the series.

When and Where to Watch

Camp Rock 3 will be available on OTT and TV from Disney + and Disney Channel from August 2026.

Trailer and Plot

After dropping their reunion plan, Shane, Nate and Jason get back to Camp Rock and go ahead with the musical talent. They meet new generation singers, musicians and dancers and perform for once in a once-in-a-lifetime chance. This competition turns out to have rivalries between them. Also, this is about those emotional bonds that they navigate through with time.

Cast and Crew

Camp Rock 3 has been directed by Veronica Rodriguez and has been written by Eydie Faye. Jonas Brothers and Maria Canals-Barrera are playing their roles from the previous films. Besides them, Sherry Cola, Ali Amani Segura and Malachi Barton.

Reception

It has no IMDb rating yet as it has not arrived yet. However, Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 have an IMDb rating on an average of 5.2 out of 10.