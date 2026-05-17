Created by Jack Carr and David DiGilio, The Terminal List is a conspiracy thriller series that is set to return with its season 2. Starring Chris Patt in the lead role, the plot of the series will revolve around James Reece, a fugitive, who will be revived by the U.S. Government, only to save the Western World from a new and deadly threat. The sequences of the series will be high in action and entertainment. Also, this season will welcome new faces.

When and Where to Watch The Terminal List Season 2

Season 2 will make its digital debut on October 21, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will be required to have a subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Terminal List Season 2

Adapted from Jack Carr's Novel, this series will commence from James Reece (Played by Chris Patt), being brought back into action by the U.S. Government, after he has been a fugitive, avenging his family. While the Western world will be confronted with a new deadly threat and experiencing murders and bombings at the London Holiday Fair, Reece will be tasked to hunt the leader. The plot will explore Reece's mission as he navigates his way through international landscapes to find the elusive leaders. Also, he will uncover a geopolitical conspiracy that will leave him questioning whether they are allies or enemies.

Cast and Crew of The Terminal List Season 2

This web series marks the return of Chris Patt in the lead role. Other actors joining the season include JD Pardo, Tyner Rushing, Tara Rosling, and others. The background score of the series has been handled by Ruth Barrett, while Mako Kamitsuna is the editor.

Reception of The Terminal List Season 2

Season 2 of this series is awaited; henceforth, the reviews are not available. Overall, the show holds an IMDb rating of 7.9/10.