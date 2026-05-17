Created by Jack Carr and David DiGilio, The Terminal List Season 2 finally has a release date. Streaming begins on Oct 21st, 2026, only on Prime Video.
Photo Credit: Prime video
Created by Jack Carr and David DiGilio, The Terminal List is a conspiracy thriller series that is set to return with its season 2. Starring Chris Patt in the lead role, the plot of the series will revolve around James Reece, a fugitive, who will be revived by the U.S. Government, only to save the Western World from a new and deadly threat. The sequences of the series will be high in action and entertainment. Also, this season will welcome new faces.
Season 2 will make its digital debut on October 21, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will be required to have a subscription to stream it online.
Adapted from Jack Carr's Novel, this series will commence from James Reece (Played by Chris Patt), being brought back into action by the U.S. Government, after he has been a fugitive, avenging his family. While the Western world will be confronted with a new deadly threat and experiencing murders and bombings at the London Holiday Fair, Reece will be tasked to hunt the leader. The plot will explore Reece's mission as he navigates his way through international landscapes to find the elusive leaders. Also, he will uncover a geopolitical conspiracy that will leave him questioning whether they are allies or enemies.
This web series marks the return of Chris Patt in the lead role. Other actors joining the season include JD Pardo, Tyner Rushing, Tara Rosling, and others. The background score of the series has been handled by Ruth Barrett, while Mako Kamitsuna is the editor.
Season 2 of this series is awaited; henceforth, the reviews are not available. Overall, the show holds an IMDb rating of 7.9/10.
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