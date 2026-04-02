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Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku Brings a Race Against Time to Prime Video

Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku is a Telugu thriller about a critical situation that must be resolved before a strict deadline.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 April 2026 15:16 IST
Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku Brings a Race Against Time to Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku Telugu crime thriller on Prime Video race tense

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Highlights
  • Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 27, 2026
  • Centers around a high-stakes deadline set for 10 a.m.
  • Stars Hebah Patel, Chaitanya Rao, and Abhinav Gomatam
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Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku is a Telugu suspense thriller. The movie's theatrical release was on March 14, 2026. Now it starts to premiere on the OTT platform exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars Chaitanya Rao, Hebah Patel, and Abhivan Gomatam. Chandu Muddu is the director of the movie. The movie's thread is that a major accident is going to happen the next morning at 10 am. The protagonists, Chaitanya Rao, race against the incident.

When and Where to Watch Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku

Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribed viewers can watch the movie by chilling on their own couch.

Trailer and Plot of Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku

The trailer conveys the urgency of the main character, Chaitanya Rao, who may be able to handle a major incident that is set to occur the next morning at 10:30 am. The story also points out why the event is going to happen, giving the audience a thrilling experience.

Cast and Crew of Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku

Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku stars Chaitanya Rao, Hebah Patel, and Abhinav Gomatam. Chandu Muddu is the director of this movie. The movie is produced by Rama Krishna Veerapaneni under the Mango Mass Media banner.

Reception of Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku

Overall, the movie received a mixed response from the audience, and its IMDb rating is 5.0/10.

 

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Further reading: Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku, Amazon Prime Video, emotions, IMDb, OTT platform
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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