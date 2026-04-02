Fourth Floor Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Fourth Floor (2026) is a Tamil psychological horror thriller movie. L.R. Sundarapandi is the director and writer of the film. Additionally, Deepshika, Thalaivasal Vijay, Adithya Kathir, Pavithra, and a few other familiar people share the screen. The film's theatrical release was on February 27, 2026, and it started to stream on OTT platforms from March 20, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video and Sun NXT. The movie narrates a story that revolves around Dheeran. Aari Arjunan portrays Dheeran's character. Dheeran comes to Chennai as per his ex-lover's request and stays in an isolated apartment. There, he starts to face supernatural events and hunting dreams. This movie definitely gives a thrilling experience to the audience.

When and Where to Watch Fourth Floor

Fourth Floor (2026) is available for streaming on Prime Video and Sun NXT. The subscribers can watch the movie on their couch.

Trailer and Plot of Fourth Floor

The trailer gives us a glimpse of a supernatural experience. Aari Arjun acts as Dheeran, who is a software engineer moving to Chennai for his girlfriend and stays in a secluded apartment. He starts to have eerie dreams along with a few disturbing events. Which eventually leads to uncovering the few murders that have happened in that apartment. The movie stars Aari Arjunan, Deepshika, and Subramaniam Siva.

Cast and Crew of Fourth Floor

The film stars Aari Arujunan as Dheeran, Pavithra Aravind, Deepshikha Chandran, Subramaniam Siva, Aditya Kathir, and Thalaivasal Vijay. L.R. Sundarapandi is the director, and he is also a writer of this film.

Reception of Fourth Floor

Fourth Floor (2026), overall, received mixed responses. The movie received praise for the acting of Aari Arjunan and its supernatural aspects. However, low-budget production is criticised by some. The movie's IMDb Rating is 3.8/10