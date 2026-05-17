Bad Boy Karthik (2026) is a Telugu action-comedy film portraying a fearless young man. The movie is directed by Y.S. Anand and Ramesh Desena. It stars Naga Shaurya, Sridevi Vijaykumar, Samuthirakani, Mahaboob Basha, Mime Gopi, Vennela Kishore, Sai Kumar, and many other veteran actors. Now the movie starts to stream on Prime Video. The movie does not fail to bring a powerful story to the viewers. The story narrates lawyer Kasturi's battle against injustice, and her brother Kartik protects her as a silent guardian.

When and Where to Watch Bad Boy Karthik

Bad Boy Karthik is now available for streaming on Prime Video. Viewers can watch the film on their couch anytime with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Bad Boy Karthik

The trailer gives us a sneak peek of a young man who acts as a silent guardian for his sister. When lawyer Kasturi starts to stand against the injustice of society, her brother stands to protect her. However, he is the one who does not follow any rules, and things change when a criminal comes into his life.

Cast and Crew of Bad Boy Karthik

The film is directed by Ramesh Desina and Y.S. Anand. The writer of the movie is Ramesh Desena himself. Stars Mahaboob Basha, Mime Gopi, Vennela Kishore, and many other talented actors shared the big screen.

Reception of Bad Boy Karthik

The movie's action and emotional parts gained the attention of the viewers and IMDb rating of the movie is 7.0/10