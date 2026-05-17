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The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: What You Need to Know

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 brings back the epic fantasy world of Middle-earth with Sauron continuing his dangerous mission to control the land through the One Ring.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 May 2026 13:00 IST
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Prime video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 is landing on November 11, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Rings of Power Season 3 continues Sauron’s rise in Middle-earth
  • Fantasy drama explores the creation of the powerful One Ring
  • Amazon’s epic series returns with action, mystery and drama
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The Lords of the Ring: The Rings of Power Season 3 is coming soon on the OTT platform. It is an American fantasy series that is based on J. R. R. Tolkien's work and taken from The Lord of the Rings. The story is from thousands of years back and takes place after the war between the Elves and the Dark Lord Sauron. Sauron made efforts to make the One Ring. This gives him the power to win the war and occupy Middle-earth.

When and Where to Watch

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 is landing on November 11, 2026. Customers can watch the third season on Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a story from thousands of years ago. The story involves the return of Lord Sauron who manipulates the minds of the people living in Middle-earth and hides his own identity. He wants to create Rings of Power and then control the whole Middle-earth with just one Ring.

Cast and Crew

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been produced by Amazon MGM Studios, and New Line Cinema. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are showrunners. The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson who played the role of Muriel and Robert Aramark who played the role of Elrond. Alongside them, Owain Arthur has played the role of Durin IV and Jamie Campbell Bower and Morfydd Clark have also played important roles.

Reception

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has an IMDb rating of 6.9 out of 10 and it is famous among viewers.

Comments

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Further reading: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3, IMDb, prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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