Khakee Circus OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Khakee Circus is a Tamil series that combines comedy and thriller elements. The web series narrates the story in a simple cat-and-mouse chase. This series is being promoted as "cop vs. sillarai thirudan", which means "police vs. petty thief". The show will start streaming on ZEE5 on April 10, 2026. The story of the series flows with smooth comedy along with unexpected twists, as when a thief breaks into the jail to steal the temple donation box. The jailer and constable came into the picture to solve the crime, which led to a viral mystery. Subash Selvam, Munishkanth, and Rajesh Madhavan are playing important roles here. Each episode digs deeper than the surface of everyday life.

When and Where to Watch Khakee Circus

Khakee Circus (Tamil) will debut on ZEE5 from April 10, 2026. Viewers can binge-watch the series with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Khakee Circus

The trailer gives us a sneak peek of a small town in Tamil Nadu, where petty crime happens. A determined cop and jailor begin investigating to solve the case. It leads to an eccentric array of suspects. As the story progresses, a few hidden secrets come to light. The people who worked behind the scenes put their effort into depicting the series with a comedic touch.

Cast and Crew of Khakee Circus

The series Khakee Circus features Subhash Selvam, Munishkanth, Rajesh Madhavan, and a few other veteran faces, and it is produced under the Rise East Entertainment banner. The show primarily focuses on delivering a fresh take with a strong sense of humour.

Reception of Khakee Circus

Khakee Circus has already created a social buzz due to its unique concept and catchy, humorous tone. Because it has not premiered yet, its IMDb rating is not available.