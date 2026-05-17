Imagine if the glass on your office window was capable of silently producing electricity through the day! Researchers at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore have made this dream come true by manufacturing ultra-thin and almost invisible solar cells out of a material known as perovskite, which can absorb sunlight. This development, described in the ACS Energy Letters journal, can change buildings, cars, and wearables into producers of sustainable energy from sunlight.

The Science Behind the Glass

According to tthe paper, NTU's researchers, headed by Associate Professor Annalisa Bruno, made use of thermal evaporation technology that relied on a vacuum method for creating cells covered by highly precise microscopic layers of perovskite. In comparison to the regular solar cells, the newly developed ones are much slimmer but boast impressive efficiency of power conversion. It is possible to say that perovskite has excellent light absorption abilities that make it a perfect choice for use in this type of solar panel. Finally, the main advantage of the new solar cells is that they are completely transparent and devoid of any colouring.

From Skyscrapers to Smart Glasses

At present, buildings represent around 40% of worldwide energy use; the vast potential of using glass surfaces is a very promising area. According to the scientists from NTU, the installation of such solar cells on a large building covered with glass windows may lead to a significant reduction in its energy consumption. Apart from architectural purposes, the innovation can also be applied to vehicle windowss, sunroofs, and smart glasses, where the cells will utilise sunlight to generate power for electronics.