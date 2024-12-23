The Telugu web series 3 Roses, starring Eesha Rebba, Payal Rajput, and Poorna, was released on Aha Video on November 12, 2021. Directed by Maggi and produced by SKN, the series has sparked interest due to its female-centric narrative and relatable themes. Sunny M.R. composed the music, Balreddy handled the cinematography, and the editing was done by SB Uddav. Written by notable director Maruthi, the series is aimed at providing a mix of drama, comedy, and social commentary.

When and Where to Watch 3 Roses

The series 3 Roses is available for streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Aha Video. It premiered on November 12, 2021, making it accessible to viewers looking for regional content with contemporary themes.

Official Trailer and Plot of 3 Roses

The trailer of 3 Roses teases a narrative centred around three women, played by Eesha Rebba, Payal Rajput, and Poorna. The story explores the dynamics of their personal and professional lives, delving into issues such as workplace challenges, family expectations, marriage, and relationships. Presented through the perspectives of the three leads, the series attempts to offer a fresh take on women's narratives in modern Telugu entertainment.

Cast and Crew of 3 Roses

The series features an ensemble cast, including Eesha Rebba, Payal Rajput, and Poorna in the lead roles. Supporting roles are portrayed by actors such as Viva Harsha, Prince, and Goparaju Ramana. The story was written by Maruthi, known for his flair for situational comedy. Directed by Maggi, the series was produced by SKN.

Reception of 3 Roses

The series has received mixed reviews. It has an IMDb rating of 5.5 / 10.