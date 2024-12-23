Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain Now Streaming on JioCinema: What You Need to Know

Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, a heartfelt romantic comedy, brings forth the journey of rediscovering love in a marriage. Directed by Harish Vyas and set in the vibrant streets of Banaras, the film narrates the life of Yashwant Batra, a reserved 54-year-old man who realises the importance of expressing love when his wife, Kiran, decides to part ways. The movie delicately portrays the emotional struggles and humorous attempts of an old-fashioned man to revive romance in his relationship.

When and Where to Watch Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain

The film, initially released on May 18, 2018, is now available to stream on JioCinema Premium from December 20, 2024. This offers audiences a chance to revisit or discover this charming tale of love and transformation.

Official Trailer and Plot of Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain

The trailer highlights Yashwant's journey of self-realisation and his awkward yet sincere attempts to win Kiran back. Banaras, with its timeless charm, serves as a perfect backdrop for this touching narrative. The plot revolves around a mismatched couple forced into marriage by family obligations. Through moments of introspection and help from his daughter Preeti and son-in-law Jugunu, Yashwant learns to value his wife and expresses his emotions, making it a story of second chances and personal growth.

Cast and Crew of Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Sanjay Mishra as Yashwant Batra, Ekavali Khanna as Kiran Batra, and Shivani Raghuvanshi as Preeti. Supporting roles are played by Pankaj Tripathi, Anshuman Jha, and Brijendra Kala. Produced by Manav Malhotra, with music by Onir and Adil, the film is a collaborative effort of National Film Development Corporation Limited, Drumroll Pictures, and Panorama Studios Distribution LLP.

Reception of Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain

With an IMDb rating of 6.7/10, the film has been appreciated for its relatable storyline and captivating performances.