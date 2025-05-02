Technology News
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000

Customers can avail of additional exchange offers and discount coupons.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2025 16:27 IST
Highlights
  • HDFC Bank customers can get a 10 percent instant discount
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get a five percent cashback
  • All offers and discounts are subject to unspecified terms and conditons
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 kicked off on Thursday for all customers in the country. During the ongoing sale, shoppers can enjoy lucrative discounts on a wide range of essential items like fashion items, stationery, furniture, large appliances and personal gadgets. So far, we have compiled the various lists of the best deals on laptops, smartphones, TWS earphones, and more. We've also prepared a list of some of the best deals you can avail of on smart televisions priced under Rs. 50,000.

Customers can get certain products at lower effective price points than the already reduced sale prices. They can avail of additional benefits like exchange offers and discount coupons. Certain payment options can allow buyers to lower the final prices of the items. 

For instance, HDFC Bank customers can get a 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get a five percent cashback offer. 

It's worth noting that the effective sale prices included in the list below are inclusive of some of these offers, so make sure to check which deal offers the best value for money during the Amazon Great Summer 2025 sale.

Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000 in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
Samsung Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55 inches) Rs. 81,900 Rs. 47,249 Buy Now
Sony Bravia 2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55 inches) Rs. 59,900 Rs. 38,990 Buy Now
Mi Xiaomi X Series 4K LED Smart TV (55 inches) Rs. 54,999 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
Toshiba M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55 inches) Rs. 79,999 Rs. 37,749 Buy Now
Acer V Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55 inches) Rs. 78,999 Rs. 32,499 Buy Now
Hisense E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55 inches) Rs. 59,999 Rs. 30,999 Buy Now
Vu GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart TV (55 inches) Rs. 45,000 Rs. 30,240 Buy Now
Lumio Vision 7 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED TV (43 inches) Rs. 27,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
