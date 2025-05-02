Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000 in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

The ongoing sale started at midnight on May 1 for Amazon Prime users
Highlights
HDFC Bank customers can get a 10 percent instant discount
Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get a five percent cashback
All offers and discounts are subject to unspecified terms and conditons
Advertisement
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 kicked off on Thursday for all customers in the country. During the ongoing sale, shoppers can enjoy lucrative discounts on a wide range of essential items like fashion items, stationery, furniture, large appliances and personal gadgets. So far, we have compiled the various lists of the best deals on laptops, smartphones, TWS earphones, and more. We've also prepared a list of some of the best deals you can avail of on smart televisions priced under Rs. 50,000.
Customers can get certain products at lower effective price points than the already reduced sale prices. They can avail of additional benefits like exchange offers and discount coupons. Certain payment options can allow buyers to lower the final prices of the items.
For instance, HDFC Bank customers can get a 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get a five percent cashback offer.
It's worth noting that the effective sale prices included in the list below are inclusive of some of these offers, so make sure to check which deal offers the best value for money during the Amazon Great Summer 2025 sale.