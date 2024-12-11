The Telugu-language action-comedy Mechanic Rocky, starring Vishwak Sen and Meenakshi Chaudhary, is reported to debut on Prime Video. Directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, the film released in theaters on November 22, 2024, but failed to make a mark at the box office, earning Rs. 10.87 crore globally. Despite its wide release on 1,000 screens, the movie opened to Rs. 1.55 crore on its first day and struggled to attract audiences. Now, the makers aim to reach a broader audience with its digital release scheduled for later this month.

When and Where to Watch Mechanic Rocky

As per a report by LiveMint, the Mechanic Rocky will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting December 20, 2024. Produced under the banner of SRT Entertainments by Ram Talluri, the film is expected to attract viewers on the digital platform, especially given its theatrical underperformance.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mechanic Rocky

The story revolves around Rocky, a mechanic who runs a driving school alongside his father, played by veteran actor Naresh. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when a local don, portrayed by Sunil, threatens Rocky and demands ₹40 lakhs, putting his livelihood at stake. Amid these struggles, Rocky learns of his late father's insurance policy worth ₹2 crores, only to discover that he is not the named beneficiary. The film delves into Rocky's efforts to uncover the truth and fight for his rightful inheritance.

Cast and Crew of Mechanic Rocky

The movie features Vishwak Sen and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles, supported by a cast including Shraddha Srinath, Sunil, Naresh, Hyper Aadi, and Harsha Vardhan. Directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi, Mechanic Rocky was cinematographed by Manojh Reddy Katasani and edited by Anwar Ali.

Reception of Mechanic Rocky

Despite its wide release on 1,000 screens, Mechanic Rocky struggled to draw audiences, earning only Rs. 10.87 crore worldwide. As per IMDb, the film failed to resonate with viewers and has an IMDb rating of 4.3 / 10. With its OTT release, the makers hope the movie will reach a larger audience and find its footing in the digital space.