Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 14, iPhone SE Sales in EU to Be Discontinued Due to Upcoming Regulation: Report

Here's why Apple will stop selling three 2022 iPhone models in the EU by December 28.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 December 2024 20:08 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone SE Sales in EU to Be Discontinued Due to Upcoming Regulation: Report

iPhone 14 (left) and iPhone 14 Plus were launched in 2022

Highlights
  • Apple will stop selling iPhone models with a Lightning port in the EU
  • The iPhone 15 and newer models will be available beyond December 28
  • Apple has yet to announce the discontinuation of these models in the EU
Advertisement

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are no longer listed for purchase in Switzerland, and the company is expected to discontinue sales of its smartphones across the European Union (EU), two years after they were launched, according to a report. The company will stop selling another smartphone that was also introduced in 2022 — the third generation iPhone SE. Unlike Apple's newer smartphone models, these three handsets are equipped with a Lightning port, which has now been phased out in favour of the universal USB Type-C port.

Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone SE (2022) Expected to Be Discontinued in 27 EU Countries

The upcoming common charger regulations in the EU are set to come into effect on December 28, and Apple appears to be preparing to comply with the deadline, according to a MacRumors report. The publication discovered that Apple has discontinued the sale of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE (2022) via its website in Switzerland, while in-store sales will continue until the deadline.

iphone 14 apple switzerland apple

A screenshot of Apple's Switzerland store, which lists all three models as "currently unavailable"
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the listings for all three models on Apple's website for Switzerland carried the message "Derzeit nicht verfügbar" which translates to currently not available. The handsets were still available via the company's websites in various EU countries at the time of publishing this story.

It's worth noting that Switzerland is not part of the EU or the European Economic Area (EEA), but the country is part of the European single market (or European common market) along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. As a result, the company is expected to discontinue sales of its smartphones in these regions, as well as the 27 countries that make up the EU.

This means that when the December 28 deadline arrives, Apple won't officially sell an iPhone SE model in the EU, while resellers can continue to sell remaining units. Customers might not have to wait long, though. Recent reports suggest that Apple is already working on a fourth generation iPhone SE model, which could arrive with an updated design, Face ID, and the company's rumoured in-house modem chip.

On the other hand, EU customers will now have to purchase an iPhone 15 or an iPhone 16. These smartphones are equipped with a USB Type-C port, so the company can keep selling them after December 28. Apple has also updated its other accessories like the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) and AirPods Max with a USB Type-C port, well ahead of the deadline.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful SoC
  • IP67 rating, wireless charging
  • Slim and light
  • Regular software updates
  • Bad
  • Small, low-res display
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2022) review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone SE 2022, iPhone, EU, European Union, Apple, Regulation
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OnePlus Open 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Debut Later Than Expected

Related Stories

iPhone 14, iPhone SE Sales in EU to Be Discontinued Due to Upcoming Regulation: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G35 5G Review
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  3. Apple to Discontinue iPhone 14, iPhone SE Sales in These Countries
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone SE Sales in EU to Be Discontinued Due to Upcoming Regulation: Report
  2. OnePlus Open 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Debut Later Than Expected
  3. Google Blasts Chrome Sale as ‘Extreme’ Remedy at Odds With Law
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Specifications Leaked; Might Be Thicker Than iPhone 17 Air
  5. Qualcomm Secures Key Win in Chips Trial Against Arm
  6. OpenAI Unveils 'o3' Reasoning AI Models in Test Phase
  7. Ancient Bronze Statues Unearthed from Etruscan Healing Spring in Italy
  8. Malayalam Action Thriller Mura Now Streaming on Prime Video
  9. Study Explores Sun’s Magnetic Field Changes and Solar Wind Acceleration
  10. Madanolsavam Streaming Now on Prime Video: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »