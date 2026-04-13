Anju Sundarikal is a Malayalam series that is now running on the digital screens. This is a super entertaining show that revolves around five friends who move into a hostel, which is being managed by a strict and short-tempered warden. The chaos, however, begins when they give shelter to a stranger. That's when the unsettling events begin to appear. The show further delves deeper to explores the history of the hostel. The show is a perfect blend of comedy, drama, and horror.

When and Where to Watch Anju Sundarikal

The show is now available for early access at SunNXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Anju Sundarikal

This show follows five friends who move into a hostel that is managed by a short-tempered warden. However, unaware of the history of the hospital, the friend group makes a decision to offer a shelter to a stranger, who looks charming yet mysterious. Their lives then turn upside down when the chaos of keeping a stranger hidden from the warden enforces the eerie and unsettling events within the hostel. Furthermore, the plot then moves towards exposing the hostel's hidden and dark history, along with past secrets. The sequences of the show are dramatic and come along with a blend of comedy and horror.

Cast and Crew of Anju Sundarikal

The show features Meera Vasudevan in the key role, accompanied by Vivek Gopan, Lakshmi Binu, Gautami Kaur, Diya, and Rithika Krihsna, and more in equally pivotal roles. As of this date, the platform has not revealed the details about the director and producer; however, Jose Peroorkada is being noted as one of the key members of the production.

Reception of Anju Sundarikal

This television series has recently landed with early access for the viewers. The IMDb rating, thus, is currently unavailable.