Technology News
English Edition

Zee5 Announces its Upcoming Kannada Fantasy-Comedy Thriller Series ‘Jerax’: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Written and directed by Srinidhi Bengaluru, Jerax is an upcoming Kannada Fantasy-Comedy thriller series that is set to land sometime in 2026. The plot will explore the Kannada culture with strong storytelling and narrative.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 April 2026 13:27 IST
Zee5 Announces its Upcoming Kannada Fantasy-Comedy Thriller Series ‘Jerax’: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

This series will premiere on Zee 5 India.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Jerax is an upcoming Kannada Fantasy-Comedy Thriller Series
  • It has been produced by Daali Dhananjaya
  • Streaming begins soon, exclusively on Zee 5
Advertisement

The Kannada industry is set to experience the buzz as Jerax, an upcoming fantasy-comedy thriller series, is launching on the digital screens. With this series, Daali Dahanajaya is making his OTT debut as a producer, and the production has been done under his banner, i.e., Daali Productions. The plot of the series is expected to land with strong storytelling and explore the theme of Kannada culture. The starcast and other details are yet to be announced by the makers.

When and Where to Watch Jerax

This series will premiere on Zee 5 India. However, the release date is yet to be announced. Only the viewers with an active subscription will be able to access the episodes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jerax

This is a fantasy-comedy thriller series that will hold a strong plot, wherein, reportedly, the theme will centre around the local Karnataka culture. Furthermore, the narrative will focus on regional settings while blending chaos, thrill, and drama at the same time. The plot is expected to be promising with raw and natural glimpses from the roots of the culture. This is the first time the Kannada culture will be presented in a completely different narrative, and there will be no delusion. Also, the format of this series will go beyond imagination and will bring a fresh concept to the OTT platform. The series looks promising and massively strong with decent performances.

Cast and Crew of Jerax

According to the reports, the series has been directed by Daali Dhananjaya, an actor and producer, under his banner Daali Productions. Srinidhi Bengaluru, popular for Blink, has written and directed the series.

Reception of Jerax

The film has not yet landed on the digital screens. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jerax, imdb, zee5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Infinix Note 60 Pro Key Specifications, Features Confirmed Days Ahead of India Launch
Google Rolls Out AI Mode Agentic Features in India, Enables Restaurant Booking via Search
Zee5 Announces its Upcoming Kannada Fantasy-Comedy Thriller Series ‘Jerax’: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Epic Elvis Presley in Concert Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  2. Zee5 Announces its Upcoming Kannada Fantasy-Comedy Thriller Series ‘Jerax’: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  4. Scream 7 Available for Rent on Prime Video: What to Know About Ghostface’s Record-Breaking Return
  5. Tu Yaa Main OTT Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav’s Survival Thriller Online
  6. Naangal Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Tamil Drama Film Online
  7. Pradeep Ranganathan’s LIK OTT Release Details Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  8. Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Out on OTT: Where to Watch Rajat Kapoor’s Crime Thriller Online?
  9. From Deep Space: Artemis II Astronauts Capture a Stunning View of the Milky Way
  10. Ultra-High-Energy Neutrino Detected Beneath Mediterranean Sea Baffles Scientists
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »