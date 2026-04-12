The Kannada industry is set to experience the buzz as Jerax, an upcoming fantasy-comedy thriller series, is launching on the digital screens. With this series, Daali Dahanajaya is making his OTT debut as a producer, and the production has been done under his banner, i.e., Daali Productions. The plot of the series is expected to land with strong storytelling and explore the theme of Kannada culture. The starcast and other details are yet to be announced by the makers.

When and Where to Watch Jerax

This series will premiere on Zee 5 India. However, the release date is yet to be announced. Only the viewers with an active subscription will be able to access the episodes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jerax

This is a fantasy-comedy thriller series that will hold a strong plot, wherein, reportedly, the theme will centre around the local Karnataka culture. Furthermore, the narrative will focus on regional settings while blending chaos, thrill, and drama at the same time. The plot is expected to be promising with raw and natural glimpses from the roots of the culture. This is the first time the Kannada culture will be presented in a completely different narrative, and there will be no delusion. Also, the format of this series will go beyond imagination and will bring a fresh concept to the OTT platform. The series looks promising and massively strong with decent performances.

Cast and Crew of Jerax

According to the reports, the series has been directed by Daali Dhananjaya, an actor and producer, under his banner Daali Productions. Srinidhi Bengaluru, popular for Blink, has written and directed the series.

Reception of Jerax

The film has not yet landed on the digital screens. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.