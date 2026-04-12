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Epic Elvis Presley in Concert Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert is a classic documentary capturing the King of Rock and Roll during his 1970 Las Vegas performances. Featuring live songs, rehearsals, and backstage moments, the film highlights his stage charisma and emotional depth.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 April 2026 15:28 IST
Epic Elvis Presley in Concert Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Epic: Elvis Presley is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Captures Elvis Presley’s iconic 1970 Las Vegas performances
  • Features hit songs like Suspicious Minds and In the Ghetto
  • IMDb rating of 8.3 highlights its lasting popularity
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Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert is now available to viewers on the OTT platform. It is a documentary about Elvis Presley, one of the most influential music performers. He has been renowned as the King of Rock and Roll. The live concerts he has performed were known for his remarkable stage performances and emotional connection with the audience. It's one of the best concert films that captures his all-time performance era which is about the song That's the Way It Is. Let's further read about it.

When and Where to Watch

Epic: Elvis Presley is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video for rent.

Trailer and Plot

This is a documentary film based on concert footage. This footage casts Elvis in it while he was performing in one of his concerts at Las Vegas in 1970. His rehearsal has been shot with live performances he did. The plot is non-fictional and everything in the footage is real. It showed the way he prepares, interacts with the band and also his emotional depth of performing live. It includes iconic performances of the songs including Suspicious Minds and In the Ghetto, and also behind-the-scenes footage of his stage concerts.

Cast and Crew

In the cast there was Elvis Presley and his band with the TCB Band and also the people supporting him, including vocalists and musicians. It has been directed by Denis Sanders. This show has been produced by MGM.

Reception

It has been loved for its raw captured moments in which BTS and live concerts are shown. Epic has an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10.

 

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Further reading: Epic: Elvis Presley, imdb, prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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