Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi's HyperOS 4 Update Said to Be in Development With ‘Significant Changes’, Leica Inspired Colour Palette

Xiaomi's HyperOS 4 Update Said to Be in Development With ‘Significant Changes’, Leica-Inspired Colour Palette

HyperOS 4 could mark a transition from Xiaomi’s current design language to a more modern and cohesive visual style.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 16:50 IST
Xiaomi's HyperOS 4 Update Said to Be in Development With ‘Significant Changes’, Leica-Inspired Colour Palette

The Xiaomi 17 (pictured) runs on HyperOS 3 out of the box

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HyperOS 4 is tipped to feature a UI redesign, visual style overhaul
  • A Leica-inspired colour palette may be integrated into the system UI
  • The new OS is expected to enter the Beta testing phase in August
Advertisement

Xiaomi is said to be developing HyperOS 4 as its iteration of the upcoming Android 17 operating system (OS). Early leaks around the OS have now started surfacing online. According to a tipster, HyperOS 4 could bring noticeable visual changes, in addition to deeper system-level improvements. The update is tipped to introduce a refreshed design language across the user interface (UI), with the brand also developing a Leica colour palette that may be incorporated in certain models.

HyperOS 4 Could Bring Major Visual and System Changes

According to tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, HyperOS 4 may introduce a significant redesign of the core user interface. It could transition from Xiaomi's current design language to a more modern and cohesive visual style. The leak also points to the integration of a Leica-inspired colour palette within the system UI.

This could bring a more premium visual identity. If the tipster's claim turns out to be accurate, it would mark an extension of the Leica partnership beyond the optics system for colour science, which high-end Xiaomi models come with. Additionally, Xiaomi users on social media have requested a “Lock Screen Island”, where the feature may be able to handle notifications without obstructing custom wallpapers. However, it remains unknown if the company will address this request.

Beyond visual upgrades, HyperOS 4 is said to include deeper, under-the-hood changes. Per previous reports, the company is stripping away legacy MIUI code, and the core system applications for HyperOS 4 are being rewritten using the RUST programming language. This is expected to enter the Beta testing phase in August.

However, there is no information about the rollout date of the Android 17-based OS. For context, Xiaomi announced HyperOS 3 in September 2025. The company's flagship Xiaomi 17 series runs the OS out of the box, while several older handsets have received an over-the-air (OTA) update to the latest OS.

Days after launch, the brand commenced the HyperOS 3 global beta programme, enabling users worldwide to try out the new features and enhancements before its public rollout. If a similar timeline is followed this year, then Xiaomi could unveil HyperOS 4 in September, with its beta programme commencing a few days later.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, HyperOS 4, Android 17, HyperOS 3
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Bob World Lite App Launched in India to Bring Digital Banking to Jio Feature Phones

Related Stories

Xiaomi's HyperOS 4 Update Said to Be in Development With ‘Significant Changes’, Leica-Inspired Colour Palette
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This New Motorola Edge 70 Series Phone Could Launch in India Soon
  2. Infinix Note 60 Pro With a 6,500mAh Battery Arrives at This Price in India
  3. Redmi A7 Pro 5G Launches in India With These Features
  4. Vivo X300 FE Could Launch in India With a Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit
  5. Oppo Reno 16 Series Said to Borrow This OnePlus 15 Feature
  6. Samsung Quietly Hikes Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price in the US
  7. Huawei Pura X Max Wide Set to Beat Apple, Samsung to Launch a Wide Foldable
  8. Redmi K90 Max Launch Date Revealed; Company Teases These Display Features
  9. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Key Features Confirmed Ahead of April 15 Launch
  10. Lumio Vision 9 (2026) India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Pochamma OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Stream This Original Series Online?
  2. Lumio Vision 9 (2026) India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  3. Justin Sun vs WLFI: Tron Founder Questions WLFI Over Token Freeze, Governance
  4. Eken Babu Season 9 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Bengali Series Online?
  5. Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) India Launch Date Announced; 55-Inch, 65-Inch and 75-Inch Models Expected
  6. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Feature 144Hz AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras and IP69 Rating
  7. Anju Sundarikal Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Malayalam Show Online
  8. Xiaomi's HyperOS 4 Update Said to Be in Development With ‘Significant Changes’, Leica-Inspired Colour Palette
  9. Bob World Lite App Launched in India to Bring Digital Banking to Jio Feature Phones
  10. Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications Leak Hints at Major Battery and Camera Upgrades On the Way
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »