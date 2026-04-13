Xiaomi is said to be developing HyperOS 4 as its iteration of the upcoming Android 17 operating system (OS). Early leaks around the OS have now started surfacing online. According to a tipster, HyperOS 4 could bring noticeable visual changes, in addition to deeper system-level improvements. The update is tipped to introduce a refreshed design language across the user interface (UI), with the brand also developing a Leica colour palette that may be incorporated in certain models.

HyperOS 4 Could Bring Major Visual and System Changes

According to tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, HyperOS 4 may introduce a significant redesign of the core user interface. It could transition from Xiaomi's current design language to a more modern and cohesive visual style. The leak also points to the integration of a Leica-inspired colour palette within the system UI.

This could bring a more premium visual identity. If the tipster's claim turns out to be accurate, it would mark an extension of the Leica partnership beyond the optics system for colour science, which high-end Xiaomi models come with. Additionally, Xiaomi users on social media have requested a “Lock Screen Island”, where the feature may be able to handle notifications without obstructing custom wallpapers. However, it remains unknown if the company will address this request.

Beyond visual upgrades, HyperOS 4 is said to include deeper, under-the-hood changes. Per previous reports, the company is stripping away legacy MIUI code, and the core system applications for HyperOS 4 are being rewritten using the RUST programming language. This is expected to enter the Beta testing phase in August.

However, there is no information about the rollout date of the Android 17-based OS. For context, Xiaomi announced HyperOS 3 in September 2025. The company's flagship Xiaomi 17 series runs the OS out of the box, while several older handsets have received an over-the-air (OTA) update to the latest OS.

Days after launch, the brand commenced the HyperOS 3 global beta programme, enabling users worldwide to try out the new features and enhancements before its public rollout. If a similar timeline is followed this year, then Xiaomi could unveil HyperOS 4 in September, with its beta programme commencing a few days later.

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