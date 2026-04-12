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Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel is a Bengali Horror-Comedy Film that centres around a haunted hotel where guests encounter spirits of different ages. Streams soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 April 2026 12:27 IST
Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: ZEE5

The film will make its debut on April 15th, 2026 on Zee5.

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Highlights
  • Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel is a Bengali Horror-Comedy Film
  • It has been directed by Aritra Mukherjee
  • Streaming begins on April 15th, 2026, on Zee 5
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One of the most anticipated Bengali Films, Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel, is finally set to make its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. The film revolves around a newly opened hotel, which haunts and creates chaos after haunting its guests. The film then takes an entertaining turn when a skeptical lawyer, accompanied by his friend, digs in to expose the reality behind these ghosts and experiences. The film is super entertaining and holds strong horror and comedy sequences that keep the viewers glued to their seats.

When and Where to Watch Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel

The film will make its debut on April 15th, 2026, exclusively on Zee 5. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel

Set against the backdrop of the North Bengal Mountains, this film centres around a newly opened luxurious Hotel by Bhanupriya, where the guests are haunted by spirits and ghosts of different ages. Built on a colonial-era graveyard, a hidden map reveals that the hotel is a result of illegal construction, and the property disputes have been surfacing around since then. The plot takes a turn when a lawyer named Aranya (Played by Soham Majumdar) and his friend navigate their way to find the reality behind the hotel and ghosts. The film is a perfect blend of comedy, horror, and mischievous investigation.

Cast and Crew of Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel

This film has been written by Zinia Sen and Godhuli Sharma, while Aritra Mukherjee is the director. The film stars Mimi Chakraborty, Soham Majumdar, Priyanka Bhattacharjee, Soumyadeep Chakraborty, Bonny Sengupta, Swastika Dutta, and more in the key roles. The film's cinematography has been led by Pratip Mukhopadhyay, while Subhajit Singha is the editor.

Reception of Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel

The film was theatrically released on January 23rd, 2026, and did a rremarkable job at the box office. It holds the IMDb rating of 8.2/10.

 

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Further reading: Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel, imdb, zee5
Gadgets 360 Staff
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