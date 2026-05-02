Batchmates (2026) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Batchmates is a Tamil series currently streaming on OTT. It is a coming-of-age comedy series released in 2026. The story revolves around four college students. The series was first launched in Tamil and Telugu and now different language versions are available. It is a funny and messy story of four friends who are trying to fit into college life after high school. Their expectations were broken after watching the harsh life on campus. It's interesting and funny to watch how they cope with that life.

When and Where to Watch

Batchmates is available to watch on JioHotstar currently in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. Four episodes have launched so far and the rest will be released weekly. It was released on April 30, 2026, on JioHotstar.

Trailer and Plot

Batchmates is based on four college friends who enter the world of engineering. They face shock when the reality is something else. They go through highs and lows in their life and also have crushes on girls. Because of that they experience rivalries and this leads to politics in the hotel along with the academic pressure. There is Deepika mam who is in the centre as she delivers life-related lessons to them. They learn a lot through their personal experiences and later on they realise that bunking college and missing classes is of no use.

Cast and Crew

Bindu Madhavi has played Deepika Mam in Batchmates. Pawan Kumar has directed it along with Anu Prasad and Sri Harsha Setty. Nissar, Sindhu Reddy, Anthony, Karthik, and Chandipriya Krishnareddy are in the main cast

Reception

Batchmates is very interesting to watch and relatable to the audience. It has just been released so there is no IMDb rating.