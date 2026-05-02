These Tiny Red Objects Could Be How Black Holes Are Born

As the James Webb Space Telescope embarked on its survey program, hundreds of unusual and small objects known as "little red dots" were identified. These "little red dots" are ruby-red blobs that date back to the earliest era in the history of the universe, which spanned roughly one billion years ago. However, a new research study involving data gathered by NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory seems to support the most ambitious hypothesis regarding their nature.

An X-Ray Signal Hidden for a Decade

In the new research published in March in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, scientists matched a JWST-observed little red dot — catalogued as 3DHST-AEGIS-12014 and seen as it appeared 11.8 billion years ago — to an X-ray source that had been sitting unnoticed in Chandra's archive for over a decade. Its X-ray brightness rivals that of quasars, yet its color is a striking deep red rather than the blue typical of a standard active galaxy. No dust reemission signal was found — unlike ordinary dust-obscured black holes — suggesting the redness comes from a gas cocoon beginning to break apart, with gaps opening as the black hole consumes it from within.

A Missing Link in How Galaxies Are Born

If confirmed, 3DHST-AEGIS-12014 would be the first little red dot caught transitioning — shedding its gas cocoon to become an exposed, actively feeding supermassive black hole like those seen at the centers of modern galaxies. The discovery matters because little red dots may answer one of astrophysics' biggest questions: how supermassive black holes originally formed. The prevailing hypothesis favours a top-down process — the collapse of a massive primordial gas cloud — over a bottom-up scenario involving the mergers of smaller black holes.

