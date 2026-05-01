Amazon is all set to expand its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, to customers in 100 cities across India. The quick commerce service, which was previously limited to select Indian cities, operates through micro-fulfilment centres (MFCs) situated in each locality. It offers quick delivery of groceries, personal care, fashion, beauty products, and small appliances. The wider rollout of the service will help the brand compete more aggressively with other quick-commerce leaders like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto.

Amazon Now Reaches New Cities

In a press release, Amazon announced that Amazon Now was expanding to 100 cities across India. The company is setting up 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres to fuel this growth. Amazon claims that the latest move will assist more than 16,000 farmers to sell their products directly to customers through sellers on the platform.

With the latest expansion, customers in cities like Kochi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad will be able to use the fast delivery service. Users in these cities can open the Amazon app and look for the “Now” icon on the top banner to check if the service is available in their area. It already exists in places like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru.

Amazon Now sells different products across groceries, personal care, fashion and beauty products, small appliances, baby products, pet supplies, and healthcare supplements. The products are claimed to be delivered in a few minutes after receiving the order.

The expansion is part of Amazon's investment of over Rs. 2,800 crore. The company says it aims to strengthen associate safety, health, and financial well-being alongside scaling operations infrastructure across India with this investment.

Amazon Now started its operations in Mumbai and Bengaluru last year. With this move, Amazon is stepping up competition in India's fast-growing quick-commerce market. The e-commerce giant is competing with Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Flipkart Minutes and BB Now in this space.