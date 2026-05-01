Amazon Prime Day 2026 India Sale Set for July: Here’s What to Expect

Amazon's next big sale event, Amazon Prime Day 2026, will go live in India in the second half of this year. The online sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members and will have discounts and deals on several product categories, ranging from gadgets to personal care items. The annual sale will have new launches, special discounts and benefits for Prime members. Amazon will partner with select banks to give additional discounts on payments made through their cards. The Prime Day sale will offer same-day delivery and free delivery for customers.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 India

Through a press release on Friday, Amazon announced that the Amazon Prime Day sale will take place in India in July 2026. As mentioned, the sale will be exclusive to Prime members and will include new product launches and discounts. There will be new deals on electronics, kitchen, beauty, fashion, and fresh grocery product categories during the sale. This is the tenth edition of Prime Day in India.

Besides India, Amazon Prime Day will be conducted in Australia, Brazil, and Japan in July. The Prime Day will take place in June in countries including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the US.

Amazon is promising quick delivery of orders in India through Amazon Now in select cities during Prime Day. Users can also avail unlimited same-day delivery on over 10 lakh products, next-day delivery on more than 40 lakh items, and four-hour delivery on over 40,000 products. Prime members are confirmed to get free delivery when they shop for Rs. 99. They can avail up to Rs. 200 cashback on purchases exceeding Rs. 1,399.

Like in previous years, Amazon is likely to join hands with select lenders for the sale. Prime members also earn five percent cashback on all purchases on Amazon using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Amazon Prime plan costs Rs. 299 per month and Rs. 599 per quarter. The annual Prime membership is available at Rs. 1,499. The Annual Prime Lite plan is priced at Rs. 799, and the Prime Shopping Edition is priced at Rs. 399 per year.