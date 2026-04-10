Vivo V70 Review: ZEISS-Level Photography for Everyone?

2026 is shaping up to be the year of compact smartphones. We have seen multiple brands launching smartphones in the compact phone category, with Vivo taking the lead with its recent launches. Now, the brand has also brought this compact design with the latest Vivo V70 series. We have the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 as the new lineup from the brand in the segment. Although we have covered the details about the Vivo V70 Elite in our review, it is now time to talk about the smaller sibling.

The Vivo V70 India price starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the top-end model is priced at Rs. 49,999 with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The latest smartphone offers a compact yet premium design, a vibrant display, Zeiss-branded cameras, and more, making it an attractive choice for users. However, the competition is quite tough in this price segment as we have multiple options available from different brands. So, does it make sense to go with this smartphone? I had the opportunity to spend some time with the device, and here is what you need to know.

Vivo V70 Design: Compact and Premium

Dimensions - 157.52 x 74.33 x 7.59mm

Weight - 194g

Colours - Passion Red, Lemon Yellow

Vivo has worked extensively on the design of its smartphones, and it is clearly evident in the new Vivo V70. The first thing you will notice about the device when you hold it in your hand is how premium it feels. The phone sits in the hand with ease, it is slim enough to slide into your pocket, and weighty enough to feel like it wasn't built to be a budget phone.

The Vivo V70 5G is available in two colour options: Passion Red and Lemon Yellow.

The smartphone is available in two colour options: Passion Red and Lemon Yellow. I got the former for the review, and it sure looks like a head turner. The device comes with a satin-like glass finish on the rear panel, which adds a touch of premiumness. Moreover, the frame is made of aluminium alloy with rounded edges, making it comfortable to hold for a longer period.

The camera module comes with its own island with CNC finish, which again adds some brownie points in the design department. However, the camera bump is sizable enough that the phone wobbles slightly on a flat surface without its case.

The handset comes with a flat frame design, which makes it easier to hold in your hand.

The buttons are on the left and provide tactile feedback. The good thing here is that the phone has an IP68 and IP69 rating. Moving on, you also get an IR Emitter on the top panel, which is a neat addition for those who want to operate their appliances right from their smartphone. The phone also comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that unlocks quickly. That said, the Vivo V70 has a solid build and a no-nonsense design that feels great in the hand.

Vivo V70 Display: Vibrant and Colourful

Display - 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display

Refresh Rate - 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate

Other Features - 4320Hz PWM Dimming, HDR10+, 459ppi, 5,000nits peak brightness

Coming to display, the Vivo V70 packs a punch. The handset comes equipped with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 1260 x 2750 pixel resolution, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

The display is a strong suit here. The colours appear vivid and sharp. Being an OLED panel, the colours look sharp and vivid. You can select from three colour options: Standard, Professional, and Bright. I personally prefer the Professional as it delivers true-to-life colours.

The handset features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display.

While watching ‘The Dinosaurs' on Netflix, the dynamic range was on point, and the colours looked vibrant. The black levels are also good, and there is minimal light bleed or grey scale in pitch-black scenes. The good thing here is that it also comes with HDR10+ certification, which allows you to watch HDR content on YouTube and Netflix with ease.

The handset also comes with up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, which is more than enough to use the device indoors or in a cafe without any worry. The text appears to be sharp in outdoor conditions as well.

Vivo V70 Software: Reduced Bloat

Software - OriginOS

Version - Android 16

Updates Promised - 4 Years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches

The Vivo V70 runs OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. The company is currently offering four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches with the device.

The smartphone runs on OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16 operating system.

That said, the new OriginOS 6 brings a lot of options for customisations. The user interface has improved significantly when compared to FunTouchOS 15. The animations are now smoother and more fluid. You can read our Vivo V70 Elite review to know more about the OriginOS 6.

Vivo V70 Performance: Gets the Job Done

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Memory - Up to 12GB LPDDR5X

Storage - Up to 256GB UFS 4.1

Vivo V70 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. You also get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The latest Qualcomm chipset is meant for the mid-range segment.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.

In daily use, the handset is quick for everything. The apps open instantly, and the system stays responsive even during intensive tasks. So, if you are mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels or listening to music while reading online or playing your favourite games (like BGMI or Call of Duty: Mobile), you won't notice any lag or stutter.

As expected, the handset is also capable of handling most graphics-intensive games, such as BGMI or Call of Duty: Mobile. In CODM, the phone was able to deliver a maximum of 90fps gameplay even during extended sessions. There were no major frame drops or stutters. The touch response was also good. The thermal performance was decent enough for an extended period.

However, when you compare it to the rest of the competition, the performance of the device is not top of the class. If you are looking for more muscle, then it might not be the ideal device for you. We have phones like iQOO 15R, Poco F7, and even OnePlus 15R that deliver better performance in this price segment.

Vivo V70 Cameras: Impressive

Primary camera - 50-megapixel, f/1.8, OIS, AF

Telephoto camera - 50-megapixel, f/2.6, OIS, 3X optical, AF

Ultrawide camera - 8-megapixel, f/2.2, FF

Selfie camera - 50-megapixel, f/2.0, AF

Cameras are the major highlights of the new Vivo V70. The company has added a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Talking about the camera performance, the smartphone does a good job with the primary sensor in daylight conditions. The photos have a natural, slightly warm character that leans toward true-to-life rather than overprocessed. The dynamic range is good as well. The phone is able to balance the bright sky and the shadowed foreground. However, I did notice slight highlight clipping in a complex lighting situation. Detail at 50MP full resolution holds up well when you zoom in on leaves, fabric textures, or architectural detail.

The telephoto sensor performs well in daylight as well. The images came out crisp, and the colours looked natural in most of the scenarios. The 3x portraits came out decent in daylight, and you also get some Zeiss bokeh style, like Biotar, Sonnar, Distagon, etc., that further elevate the photos.

The wide-angle lens seems to be the weakest in the lot. Although it handles barrel distortion well, shots are not particularly sharp, and the colours are slightly muted.

Coming to the low-light performance, the Vivo V70 does a good job as well. With the primary sensor, the photos came out in detail. The exposure was managed decently, while the tonal contrast was well-developed. The colours looked natural, and the details were great as well.

The telephoto sensor also performed well in capturing photos in low-light conditions. The dynamic range was decent, and the colours were balanced.

However, the ultra-wide-angle lens is a bit disappointing in these conditions. The photos came out a bit soft, while the dynamic range was decent.

The selfie camera does a decent job of capturing selfies and portraits. The skin tone is retained, and the subject separation is on par with the competition. However, you will notice some anomaly in the skin tones from the front camera.

When it comes to video capabilities, the Vivo V70 does a good job as well. The phone supports up to 4K 60fps, with OIS. The video captured from the device offered punchy colours and a good level of stabilisation. The dynamic range was also decent.

Vivo V70 Battery: Surprisingly Good

Battery Capacity - 6,500mAh

Wired Charging - 90W

Charger - 90W (Included in Box)

Coming to the battery, the Vivo V70 is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery. The smartphone lasted 26 hours and 59 minutes in the PCMark Work 3.0 battery test, demonstrating its battery prowess despite its compact form factor.

In real life, on a moderately heavy day that included a couple of hours of doomscrolling on Instagram and YouTube, 45 minutes of BGMI, Google Maps for navigation, checking emails, and more, the phone comfortably lasted till the end of the day with still some juice left. For light users, one can expect a day and a half of battery backup from a single charge. Coming to charging speeds, the Vivo V70 charges from 0 to 100 percent in about 55 minutes.

Vivo V70 Verdict

To conclude, the Vivo V70 attempts to position itself as a premium, camera-centric smartphone that also looks compact and premium. The smartphone features a compact yet premium design language, complemented by some unique colourways. The display is sure vibrant and delivers punchy colours. Moreover, it offers decent battery life despite its compact size. That said, one of the device's major highlights is its cameras. The ZEISS-branded cameras deliver versatile performance in different lighting conditions.

However, it is not a perfect device. The phone still needs some refinements regarding image overprocessing across multiple scenarios. Moreover, OriginOS 6 brings significant improvements, but you can still see bloatware. Apart from this, using a weak chipset in this price segment, where you can easily get a Snapdragon 8 series chipset or even a high-end MediaTek processor, makes the choice of processor a bit weak compared to the competition.

As for the competition, the Vivo V70 will face tough competition from the likes of the OnePlus 15R, iQOO 15R, and more, which are all currently priced in a similar segment and offer competitive features and specifications.