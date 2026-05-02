Mustafa Mustafa OTT Release: Where to Watch the Tamil Friendship Comedy Online

Mustafa Mustafa is an Indian Tamil movie released on March 6, 2026. It is based on the comedy genre and has been directed by Praveen Saravanan. The story talks about two friends who have been best friends since childhood. One of the friends goes to a wine shop and sees that the liquor is out of stock. Then he sees a group of girls and gets to know that they have purchased all the beer stock. Let's know about the cast and crew, trailer, plot, and reception of the movie.

When and Where to Watch

Mustafa Mustafa is available to see online on Aha Tamil.

Trailer and Plot

Mustafa Mustafa is a movie based on two friends named Karthik and Vasu. Both have been best friends since their childhood. Vasu goes to a wine shop one day, and to his surprise, there is no alcohol in the shop. Later on, he finds that a group of girls have bought all the beer stock. He negotiates with the girls and buys a few beers from them when he asks for more, but the girls refuse. He started to narrate a story about his best friend's marriage cancellation. This happened because of a scandalised video that went viral. The girls get curious, and they start to hear his narration engagingly. Did he trick them, or was he being real? You can know only after watching the movie.

Cast and Crew

Mustafa Mustafa has Sathish, Suresh Ravi, Monica Chonnakotla and Maanasa Choudhary in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Praveen Sarvanan.

Reception

Mustafa Mustafa has an IMDb rating of 4 out of 10, yet it has been a lovely and light-hearted movie for the viewers.

