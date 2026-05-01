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Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Set to Launch Later This Month; Pre-Reservations Begin

Oppo Reno 16 series is rumoured to go official in markets outside China between July and August this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 May 2026 17:39 IST
Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Set to Launch Later This Month; Pre-Reservations Begin

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16 family China launch timeline confirmed
  • Pre-orders for the Reno 16 series are now open
  • Oppo has not yet revealed any plans to launch the phones outside China
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Oppo Reno 16 series is now confirmed to launch soon. Oppo, via the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, has announced that reservations for its new Reno series are open in China. While the brand has only mentioned the Oppo Reno 16 series, the listing on its website indicates that the Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16 models will arrive soon, succeeding the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15, respectively. The last-generation Reno phones were launched in China in November. The Oppo Reno 16 series is likely to feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and a 200-megapixel camera sensor.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch Teased

The launch of the Oppo Reno 16 family will take place in China later this month, Oppo announced through a post on Weibo. The exact launch date is still under wraps, but Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16 are currently available for reservations in China through the Oppo official store, Tmall, JD.com, Douyin and Pinduoduo. Buyers who pre-book the Reno 16 lineup will get benefits worth CNY 278 for just CNY 1.

Oppo has not yet revealed any plans to launch the Reno 16 series outside China, but recent leaks suggest the lineup could launch globally between July and August this year. For reference, the Reno 15 series was introduced in China in November, followed by a global rollout in December and an India launch in January 2026.

Some early leaks suggested that the Oppo Reno 16 will have a 6.32-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset.

The Reno 16 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a larger 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Dimensity 9500s chipset. It is also said to house a 7,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and wireless charging support. Both phones are tipped to sport a 200-megapixel main rear camera with OIS.

Other specifications of the Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16 are expected to be upgrades over the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15, respectively. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro was launched with a price tag of Rs. 67,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the Oppo Reno 15 costs Rs. 45,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Series, Oppo Reno 16 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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