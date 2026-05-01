Samsung India's Raju Antony Pullan has resigned from his position as the tech giant's Senior Vice President and head of the company's mobile business in the country. The company executive held the role for about four years and five months, and had worked at Samsung India in various capacities for about 18 years. According to a report, the South Korean tech conglomerate has also named Pullan's successor, who is currently serving as the Vice President and Head of Product Marketing and E-Commerce of the Mobile Experience division. A recent market data analysis report placed Samsung as the second-largest mobile brand in the country.

Samsung India's Mobile Division Goes Through a Management Overhaul

In a post on the professional networking platform, LinkedIn, Raju Antony Pullan announced that he has resigned from the position of Senior Vice President and Head of the MX Division of Samsung India. On his exit from the company, Pullan said, “It's been a fantastic journey of 18 years with Samsung. Had the opportunity of bringing Galaxy phones to millions of households in India.”

While the outgoing Samsung India executive has yet to announce his future plans, he did say that he looks forward to his new assignment and journey. Pullan assumed the position of the chief of Samsung India's mobile division in January 2022. The former company Vice President said, “Over the years, had the opportunity to take on diverse responsibilities, from leading as Sales Head for MX India, to serving as SOP Head- India, where we focused on establishing and innovating sustainable processes.”

However, Samsung India has yet to announce the name of Pullan's successor, who will be taking over as the tech giant's new MX Division head in the country. Meanwhile, a Money Control report claims that Aditya Babbar, Vice President and Head of Product Marketing and E-Commerce at Samsung India's MX division, will be taking over the reins of the company's mobile business in India.

Pullan joined Samsung India in June 2008 as the Regional Head, West of the company's mobile business in India, a role he held for nearly two years. He has also served as the company's Director of Sales and Retail Marketing, Sales Operations and Planning, and head of Samsung India's Consumer Electronics Business.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung India for a comment. We will update the story with the company's statement when they respond.